‘Hi-Fi Rush’, ‘Redfall’ and ‘Forza Motorsport’, among the news from Bethesda for Xbox | Video game

2023 has kicked off with some great titles for our consoles. But as always, the best is yet to come. Xbox Y Bethesda have presented during their Developer Direct the main line of their catalog for the platform as Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall and Forza Motorsport.

An event in which the company showed extended gameplay and revealed key information for many of these titles, also including a new chapter for the popular The Elder Scrolls Online franchise. These will be their future releases

Hi Fi Rush

Tango Games surprised viewers with the announcement and launch of Hi Fi Rush, an unprecedented game. Unlike what was previously released by Tango Gameworks, this is a single-player action-rhythm game where everyone moves to the beat.

Play like chai, a free-spirited slacker with rockstar ambitions whose music player sits on his chest. Chai must defend himself through rhythmic combat to licensed songs from iconic rock bands like Nine Inch Nails and The Black Keys, with the help of a group of allies.

Hi-Fi Rush is now available via Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Tango Gameworks, the creators of The Evil Within present… something completely different! 🎸 Hi-Fi RUSH is a new action game where you will do everything to the beat! 🎶 Available TODAY on Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PC!#DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/WtGE3WJGMV — Bethesda Spanish (@bethesda_ESP) January 25, 2023

redfall

arkane austin revealed news about Redfall, featuring new and extended gameplay featuring an open world, evil vampires (including a look at the powerful Vampire Gods), player customization, Psychic Vampire Nests, and much more.

Best of all, the shooter powered by Arkane’s First-Person Story Coming May 2 to bring single and multiplayer vampire hunting to the bloody streets of Redfall, Massachusetts.

Redfall will be available through Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Minecraft Legends

Mojang StudiosIn collaboration with Blackbird Interactiveannounced that the next Minecraft Legends action-strategy game will be released on Tuesday. April 18th. Within the story-driven campaign, players will be able to explore a world filled with treasure and danger, meet familiar mobs, meet mysterious new characters, and strategize with allies in epic battles against piglins.

Minecraft Legends will also feature a PvP mode (a first for the Minecraft series) where two teams of up to four players will work together to gather resources, build a base, and battle opposing forces.

Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5|4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 Studios showed his work with Forza Motorsport to make it look, sound and feel real, through its cars, tracks and sound, while delivering a generational leap in fidelity, immersion and realism. Forza Motorsport is the most technically advanced and authentic racing game the team has ever created, specially designed to take full advantage of Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Forza Motorsport is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC this year and will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, including Cloud Gaming (Beta). It will feature an amazing online racing mode and an all-new car-building focused single player career.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

ZeniMax Online Studios revealed key details to ESO fans who have been waiting for this year’s big Chapter update. The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, which will be released in June, will take fans back to the lands of Morrowind on an adventure through its unexplored eastern regions. The Chapter will also introduce the most fan-requested feature: a new playable class, the Arcanist. The Arcanist will bring new skills and mechanics to the third new class introduced since the game’s launch.

ZOS also announced, starting today and for a limited time, a free play period for ESO Plus that will make all past Chapters available to all players who own the ESO base game or play via Game Pass ( does not include High Isle) and past DLC. Learn more about Necrom at the ESO Global Reveal Event, which will immediately follow Developer_Direct.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will launch on PC/Mac, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles in June.