High-resolution emergency center in Cespa: where

Asturias government will launch Three new high resolution primary care emergency centers (Caruape) in Gijón, which will join the existing ones in La Calzada II and Rosas Monteville.

Health Minister, Concepcion SaavedraDuring his visit to La Calzada II resort this Friday, El Llano health center is currently under construction and work will be carried out on health centers in the next few months. Villa Gate and at the health center Somio ParkWhich will make this health sector three high resolution center Ahead.

In a press release, Homestead explained that the service is “an offering for.” Improving the organization of urgent care In primary care with the aim of guaranteeing quality of health careAt the same time its resolution capability will also be improved. constant care“. Similarly, they allow the resources of Homestead Health Services (Cespa), avoid the absence of professionals in continuing care centers and create coordination between multidisciplinary teams.







This philosophy will be expanded to more Heaven Centers

This experience will be extended to the rest of the urban health equipment and areas, Oviedo and Aviles, The aim is to establish this model in the Oviedo health center of La Lilla throughout 2024,

This type of device represents “a significant improvement for patients” who will have “Accessible” service And with high resolution capability for emergency primary care“, which, according to the ministry, are the most common without going to hospital.