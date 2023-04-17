High school students start exploding out of nowhere and have to fight to survive in a film with Katherine Langford

Launched in 2020, spontaneous is a film that mixes comedy, drama and even suspense and that is available on Globoplay here in Brazil.

Its roster has Katherine Langford as protagonist, actress very famous for the series 13 Reasons Whyfrom the Netflix. Charlie Plummer completes the main cast.

In spontaneouswhen the high school students begin to, literally, inexplicably explode, the Mara seniors (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where every moment could be their last.

As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today.

The film was generally well received by critics. At the Rotten Tomatoes, spontaneous has an approval rating of an incredible 98% based on 52 reviews, with an average of 8.4/10.

The site’s critics consensus reads: “A dark teen comedy with an explosive twist, Spontaneous reaffirms Katherine Langford as a rising star – and marks first-time director Brian Duffield as a filmmaker to watch.”

See the trailer:

