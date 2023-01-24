High tension between Twitch’s number 1 ‘streamer’ and the ‘Hot Tube’ queen

Amouranth is undoubtedly one of the streamers most popular of the moment and its content captures the gaze of millions of users. However, not everyone sees its contents with good eyes. AuronPlay, the most popular Twitch streamer in the world, criticized this facet of his activity on the network just a few days ago: “What he does seems ugly, in poor taste and unpleasant to me,” he said.

“To me an aunt who opens a direct and begins to say who would be buzzed or not, it seems to me something unpleasant and very ugly. I’m sorry, really,” added the youtuberassuring that if a man did the same, “he would have seven police officers at home and they would be arresting him.”

AuronPlay said the streamer’s statements were “disgusting and very ugly”





These statements have not pleased the American, who has not hesitated to answer the youtuber, with whom he will soon coincide in the Squid Craft Games (a competition focused on the Minecraft video game) at Rubius. “I do not fear an army of lions led by a sheep, I fear an army of sheep led by a lion,” Amouranth said on her personal Twitter account.

It should be remembered that just a few months ago the streamer She revealed that she had experienced a situation of abuse and harassment by her ex-partner, who had control of her accounts and forced her to monetize her broadcasts with highly sexual content.





read also

The vanguard

After freeing himself from this relationship, Amouranth regained control of his life and his networks, with a million-dollar fortune due to his time on OnlyFans. Last week AuronPlay criticized the smash broadcasts of the streamerin which he commented on who he would sleep with among the celebrities in the world of Twitch.

After revealing the names of her chosen ones, the queen of hottube created a virtual version of the content creator TheGrefg and put it in the Streamer House of a kind of virtual Big Brother based on The Sims.





For AuronPlay this was the straw that broke the camel’s back and he did not hesitate to classify the behavior of the streamer from “disgusting”. After criticism for the morbidity of his statements, Amouranth assures that “one day we will all look back and cry. Because there will be no more doors to break”, referring to the obstacles he faces to participate in this type of broadcast because of their emissions.