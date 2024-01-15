Highest paid actors and actresses in 2023

expected every year, List of highest paid stars in 2023 The magazine was published by forbes On March 6, 2024. An opportunity for the general public to find out who the highest paid Hollywood stars of the past year are, even if that doesn’t mean they are the richest personalities.

Only two women in top 10

Without too many surprises, it is clear that only two women have managed to make it into this ranking: Jennifer Aniston, in sixth place with earnings of $42 million in 2023, and Margot Robbie, who is still in second place. But, right behind them is Adam Sandler.

The actress playing the film’s eponymous doll is everywhere in 2023 barbie Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, who also produced the feature film, Received a check for over $55 million, a real event, barbie It has grossed over $1.5 billion at the global box office, as well as receiving five nominations for the 2024 Oscars.

The rise of Adam Sandler

At the top of the ranking, therefore, is the person who takes first place. Adam Sandler is the highest paid actor of 2023, ahead of much more popular actors. Much of the actor’s success is due to his big contract with NetflixWhich he originally signed in 2014 for $250 million and renewed in 2020. forbesNetflix users watched more than 500 million hours of content featuring comedians last year.