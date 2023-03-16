Highlights from November 22nd to 28th

reproduction

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Mark Ruffalo hits 5.5, and it’s clear that the Telecine prepared a tribute: from 8:15 pm, Touch brings in sequence the romantic comedy And If It Was True and the investigation drama The Price of Truth. The celebration still wins after in the Telecine catalog within Globoplay and via operators with the actor in Master trick It is Master Trick: Act 2.

Telecine continues in the mood of the biggest football tournament in the world and more duels, with films from different nationalities, shake up the week. On Tuesday, inspired by the game France v Australia, Touch shows at 2:15 pm The Fabulous Destiny by Amélie Poulain, starring Frenchwoman Audrey Tautou and directed by Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jeunet. The Australians enter the field at 4:25 pm, in the comedy Australian marriage, represented by screenwriter and actress Miranda Tapsell and filmmaker Wayne Blair. Starting at 10 pm, Cult will also show two feature films, winners of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, for a special in reference to the match between Denmark and Tunisia: Druk – One More Roundby the Danish Thomas Vinterberg, and The Man Who Sold His Skindirected and written by Tunisian Kaouther Ben Hania.

On Wednesday, the relaxed match is on Action. The adrenaline moves the night from 22:00, with the Canadian star Ryan Reynolds in double explosive and the screen’s most famous Belgian, Jean-Claude Van Damme, in the thriller Lukas. In the momentum of the tournament, the universe of football is also featured in Premium and with something new: the Brazilian comedy 45 of the Second Half, around 8 pm. Tony Ramos, Cássio Gabus Mendes and Ary França play old friends who meet again after years in Luiz Villaça’s plot, full of sport and nostalgia.

Thursday, known for being #tbt day, will be inspired by this vibe and to remember classics from the 1980s. At Fun, at 10 pm, the tip is to rewatch the comedy Catch You Outside, with the characters of Casey Siemaszko and Richard Tyson living troubled and unusual confusions in high school. While Cult, at the same time, shows scarfaceby Brian De Palma, starring Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Bauer.

The next day, the 25th, the zombies will be released in Premium with the premiere of the film sexta-feira Negra in the 22:00 range. With the Première Telecine label, this mixture of comedy and horror arrives on the channel on the most anticipated Friday of the year for those who like unmissable promotions. The busy date is also highlighted in the story, when employees of a toy store have to deal with a different goal from the ones they usually follow: surviving undead customers. In the cast, Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White and Bruce Campbell promise to entertain the night.

On Saturday, at 10 pm, Fabio Porchat, Dani Calabresa, Maria Clara Gueiros, Miá Mello, Otávio Müller, Evandro Mesquita, Antonio Tabet and Paulo Vieira guarantee the audience a laugh with The Speaker, Superpremiere of the week. On stage, Porchat is Guilherme, a man who, with no prospects after being fired and abandoned by his fiancee, decides to take the place of a person he was mistaken for: a famous motivational speaker. As for moviegoers who can’t miss an action thriller, even more so when Tom Cruise is present, the artist dominates Action from 7:40 pm, with Jack Reacher: The Last Shot It is Jack Reacher: No Return. In the online collection, you can do a marathon with more successes of the star, such as Mission Impossible It is Top Gun — Aces Indomitableand prepare for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on the platform, on December 22.

And when a movie gets a sequel, it’s worth remembering the beginning of the plot. On Monday, at 10 pm, you can follow the investigations of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in Between Knives and Secrets, a production inspired by Agatha Christie’s thrillers. The feature also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Johnson and Katherine Langford, and can also be seen at any time in the online catalog, within the cinelist Investigation Films.