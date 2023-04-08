Highlights of the program from April 10th to 16th

There will be a lot of action in the Megapix Session next Sunday (the 16th), at 9 pm, which presents ‘Invasion of the Secret Service’. The film stars Gerard Butler and features Morgan Freeman. On Tuesday (the 11th), at 9 pm, the week starts with high adrenaline with ‘Lucy’, a feature film in which Scarlett Johansson plays a woman who gains superpowers by serving as a “mule” for Chinese drug traffickers. The Powerpix Session, on Wednesday (the 12th), keeps the plate hot with ‘Jack Reacher: The Return’ — a feature film starring Tom Cruise and Cobie Smulders. The film airs at 9 pm. On Thursday (the 13th), starting at 7:20 pm, there’s a ‘Mortal Race’ Special, with the three titles of the action franchise. On Saturday (the 15th), it’s the day of the ‘Tubarão’ Marathon — which includes the four features of the series. The program starts at 11:05 am. Ending the week, ‘GI Joe – Retaliation’ airs at 23:15 on Sunday (the 16th). Check out the highlights of the week from April 10th to 16th below.

MEGAPIX SESSION – ‘Secret Service Raid’

Next Sunday’s Megapix Session (the 16th), at 21:00, ‘Invasion of the Secret Service’ will be shown. In the plot, Gerard Butler plays Mike Banning, the White House security chief accused of trying to assassinate the US President (Morgan Freeman). To clear his name, the officer escapes from prison and goes in search of the real perpetrator of the crime.

Megapix session

Sunday, the 16th, at 21:00.

Secret Service Raid (2019)

Sunday, April 16th, at 9 pm. Repeat on Monday, the 17th, at 18:55.

Synopsis: Accused of trying to assassinate the President of the United States, security chief Mike Banning flees to find the real criminals and thus prove his innocence.

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Frederick Schmidt, Piper Perabo, Danny Huston

Action | 14 years old | USA |117′

THIRD – ‘Lucy’

On Tuesday (the 11th), at 9 pm, ‘Lucy’, a film by Luc Besson starring Scarlett Johansson, is shown. In the feature, the actress plays a woman who agrees to serve as a “mule” for Chinese drug traffickers. The seemingly simple mission takes on another dimension when she ingests the drugs she was supposed to deliver to the mobsters and acquires superpowers.

Lucy (2014)

Tuesday, the 11th, at 21:00.

Synopsis: Lucy is forced to work for the Chinese mafia, transporting drugs inside her body. When she accidentally absorbs the drugs, she gains superhuman powers.

Director: Luc Besson

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Amr Waked

Action|16 years | CAN, DEU, FRA, USA, UK, TWN |84′

POWERPIX SESSION – ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’

This Wednesday’s Powerpix Session (the 12th) shows ‘Jack Reacher: No Return’, a feature film starring Tom Cruise and Cobie Smulders. In the plot, Cruise gives life to the protagonist Jack Reacher, who starts a private investigation to prove the innocence of Major Susan Turner (Smulders), who is accused of killing two soldiers. The film is shown at 21:00.

powerpix session

Wednesday, the 12th, at 21:00.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Wednesday, the 12th, at 21:00.

Synopsis: Jack learns that Major Susan is under arrest, accused of killing two soldiers. Believing in his innocence, he resolves to investigate the case on his own.

Director: Edward Zwick

Cast: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge

Action |14 years | CHN, USA | 115′

FIFTH – Special ‘Death Race’

Thursday (the 13th) will have a lot of adrenaline with the special ‘Death Race’, which includes the three films of the action franchise. In the series, the inmates of a prison challenge themselves to compete in a high-risk race, the result of which could even compromise their lives. The first film airs at 7:20 pm.

‘Death Race’ Special

Thursday, the 13th, from 7:20 pm.

Death Race (2008)

Thursday, the 13th, at 7:20 pm.

Synopsis: A former pilot is convicted of a brutal crime he did not commit. In prison, he is forced to participate in a deadly competition, in which the winner gets freedom.

Director: Paul WS Anderson

Cast: Jason Statham, Joan Allen, Tyrese Gibson, Natalie Martinez, Ian McShane, Jason Clarke

Action |16 years | DEU, USA, UK| 101′

Death Race 2 (2010)

Thursday, the 13th, at 21:00.

Synopsis: When newly arrived prisoner Carl Lukas discovers that he is in danger inside the maximum security prison, a game arises whose rule is clear: run or die.

Director: Roel Reiné

Cast: Luke Goss, Lauren Cohan, Ving Rhames, Sean Bean

Action |16 years | DEU, ZAF | 99′

Death Race 3 (2013)

Thursday, the 13th, at 22:40.

Synopsis: Prisoner Carl Lukas needs just one more race to be released, but he is transferred to a new prison, where he needs to compete in search of freedom.

Director: Roel Reiné

Cast: Luke Goss, Dougray Scott, Tanit Phoenix, Ving Rhames

Action |16 years | DEU, USA, ZAF | 103′

SATURDAY – Marathon ‘Shark’

On Saturday (the 15th), there will be a lot of tension with the ‘Tubarão’ marathon. The special program features all four titles from the franchise that started in the 1970s, which has become a cinema classic. The original film of the series, directed by Steven Spielberg, is shown at 11:05. The last title is presented at 17:35.

Marathon ‘Shark’

Saturday, the 15th, from 11:05 am.

Shark (1975)

Saturday, the 15th, at 11:05 am.

Synopsis: Summer and vacation on Amity Beach, coastal New England, are in jeopardy. After a white shark surprise attacks on tourists, the mayor tries to hide the facts from the media, while Deputy Martin Brody joins forces with an ichthyologist and a fisherman to capture the animal.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider

Suspense | 14 years old | USA| 123′

Jaws 2 (1978)

Saturday, the 15th, at 1:25 pm.

Synopsis: Years after the great white shark attack on Amity Beach, a new creature appears in the region, which is now the target of real estate speculation. Police Chief Martin will have to fight to save the population.

Director: Jeannot Szwarc

Cast: Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton and Roy Scheider

Suspense | 14 years old | USA| 116′

Jaws 3 (1983)

Saturday, the 15th, at 3:40 pm.

Synopsis: Mike and his girlfriend, Kathryn, try to prevent shark attacks from shark attacks at a Florida water park. They need to fight so that these beasts don’t commit yet another slaughter.

Director: Joe Alves

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong, Lea Thompson

Suspense | 14 years old | USA |97′

Jaws 4: The Revenge (1987)

Saturday, the 15th, at 5:35 pm.

Synopsis: When a shark takes the life of her son, Ellen goes to the beach in the Bahamas to try to avenge her past. After so many years, finally the final fight between Ellen and the beast takes place.

Director: Joseph Sargent

Cast: Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest, Mario Van Peebles

Suspense | 14 years old | USA |88′

SUNDAY – ‘G.I. Joe – Retaliation’

Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Bruce Willis, ‘GI Joe: Retaliation’ delivers a lot of action on Sunday (the 16th) at 11:15 pm. In this installment of the franchise, the GI Joes must face two enemies at the same time: the powerful Cobra and the government, which tries to retaliate against them.

GI Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Sunday, the 16th, at 23:15.

Synopsis: In the second film of the franchise, the GI Joes fight against the enemy Cobra, in addition to facing the government that threatens their existence. For that, they team up with the original GI

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Adrianne Palicki

Action |12 years | USA | 105′