Highlights of the program from April 17th to 23rd

Disclosure

Check out the program highlights Mega pix from the 17th to the 23rd of April.

Megapix session

Hits the Megapix screen on Sunday (the 23rd), at 9 pm, ‘The Croods’ — an animated film that competed for an Oscar® in 2014. The feature film accompanies a prehistoric family that lives cloistered in a cave until Guy, a nice guy, appears and reveals that the world is not so dangerous after all. This is the debut of the film in the basic pay-TV package.

SUNDAY (23)

The Croods

Sunday the 23rd at 9pm

Living in a cave and afraid of the outside world, the Croods family has an unexpected encounter with Guy that makes them realize that they have to face the world.

Director: Kirk Demicco, Chris Sanders

Voices: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener

USA. 2013. Animation. 92 min.

MONDAY (17)

The week begins with a very relaxed atmosphere with the showing of ‘Vai que Cola 2 – O Começo’ on Monday (17th) at 5:10 pm. The film is in the “origin” style and tells how the characters, who became a TV success, met. The cast is star-studded and has names like Samantha Schmütz, Marcus Majella, Cacau Protásio, Fiorella Mattheis, Catarina Abdalla and Emiliano D’ávila.

Vai Que Cola 2 – The Beginning (2019)

Monday, the 17th, at 17:10

Before becoming residents of Dona Jô’s pension, Jessica and her friends had very different lives. It is at a feijoada organized by Terezinha that hilarious events follow one another, starting the group.

Director: Cesar Rodrigues

Cast: Samantha Schmütz, Marcus Majella, Cacau Protásio, Fiorella Mattheis, Catarina Abdalla, Emiliano D’ávila

BRA . 2019. Comedy. 87 min.

WEDNESDAY (19)

Double Program ‘Escape Route’ + Powerpix Session

This Wednesday’s Powerpix Session (the 19th) is wrapped up in the ‘Escape Route’ Double Program which, starting at 9 pm, broadcasts the first two films of the franchise starring Sylvester Stallone. With star casts, the films have — in addition to Stallone — bigwigs like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dave Bautista.

Escape route

Wednesday, the 19th, at 21:00

Jack learns that Major Susan is under arrest, accused of killing two soldiers. Believing in his innocence, he resolves to investigate the case on his own.

Director: Mikael Hafström

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel

USA. 2013. Action. 111 min.

Escape Route 2

Wednesday, the 19th, at 11:10 pm

Ray Breslin needs to rescue his friend Shu Ren, trapped in Hades Prison. Ray tries to infiltrate the place that periodically transforms, making everything more difficult.

Director: Steven C. Miller

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Dave Bautista, Xiaoming Huang, 50 Cent

CHN, USA. 2018. Action. 93 min.

FRIDAY (21)

On Friday’s weekend (the 21st), there will be lots of fun with ‘A Cop in Kindergarten’ — a classic from the 1990s that returns to the Megapix collection. In the story, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a policeman who disguises himself as a teacher in order to arrest a drug dealer. The problem is that, in the middle of the investigation, the security agent falls in love with one of the teachers at the school where he teaches. The film airs at 4:55 pm.

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Friday, the 21st, at 4:55 pm.

A policeman is on the tail of the drug dealer Cullen. To catch him, he pretends to be a high school teacher. In addition to dealing with the children, he falls in love with the teacher.

Director: Ivan Reitman

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller, Pamela Reed, Richard Tyson

USA. 1990. Comedy. 108 min.

SATURDAY (22)

‘Fast & Furious’ Double Show

On Saturday (the 22nd), there will be a lot of action with the ‘Fast & Furious’ Double Program, which includes two films from the franchise. At 6:50 pm, ‘Fast & Furious 7’ airs. In the plot, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has to protect his family from a murderer who wants to avenge the death of his brother. Then, at 9 pm, ‘Fast & Furious 8’ is shown, in which Dom (Diesel) decides to return to a life of crime after Cipher’s (Charlize Theron) reappears.

Fast & Furious 7

Saturday, the 22nd, at 6:50 pm

Toretto’s family is pursued by a murderer who seeks to avenge his brother’s death. Outlaws, they need to rescue a computer genius who is targeted by the gang.

Director: James Wan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker and Vin Diesel

CAN, CHN, UAE, USA, JPN. 2015. Action. 131 min.

Fast and Furious 8

Saturday the 22nd at 9pm

Dom and Letty are enjoying their honeymoon when Cipher appears and convinces Dom to get back into crime. This causes Letty to gather her old friends to face them.

Director: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Ludacris, Luke Evans, Michelle Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel

CHN, USA, JPN. 2017. Suspense. 129 min.

SUNDAY (23)

Domingão Beyond Excited

Sunday (the 23rd) has a lot of fun with the special ‘Domingão Pra Lá de Animado’, which brings together five very cute films. The program starts at 3:50 pm with ‘Madagascar’. Afterwards, at 5:30 pm, ‘The Boss Baby’, a feature nominated for an Oscar® in 2018, will be shown. ‘Despicable Me’, in turn, will be shown at 7:20 pm. The program ends with the Megapix Session, at 9 pm, which presents ‘Os Croods’.

Madagascar

Sunday the 23rd at 3:50 pm

A zebra ends up causing her and her friends to be transferred from the New York Zoo to a reserve in Africa. The group ends up on a wild island, where life is very different from what they expected.

Director: Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath

Voices: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer

USA. 2005. Animation. 86 min.

The Godfather

Sunday the 23rd at 5:30pm

Tim needs to share the parental attention with his new brother. When he discovers the baby is smart, they bond and together they go on a quest to save the world.

Director: Tom McGrath

Voices: Miles Bakshi, Alec Baldwin, Tobey Maguire, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow

USA. 2017. Animation. 97 min.

My favorite evil

Sunday the 23rd at 7:20 pm

The supervillain Gru, with the help of his minions, plans to steal the Moon. When he sees the possibility of his plan working through three sisters, he decides to adopt them.

Director: Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin

Voices: Jason Segel, Julie Andrews, Miranda Cosgrove and Steve Carell

USA, FRA. 2010. Animation. 86 min.

The Croods

Sunday the 23rd at 9pm

Living in a cave and afraid of the outside world, the Croods family has an unexpected encounter with Guy that makes them realize that they have to face the world.

Director: Kirk Demicco, Chris Sanders

Voices: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener

USA. 2013. Animation. 92 min.