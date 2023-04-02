Highlights of the week of April 3rd to 9th

Next Sunday’s Megapix Session (the 9th) has a lot of adrenaline, but also a lot of emotion with the premiere, at 9 pm, of ‘Bumblebee’ on the channel. To get into the mood of the film, the Mega pix will promote an action on its official pages on social networks and will ask its followers what would be the name they would give if they found out that their car was a transformer. The most creative answers will be selected and will appear during the screening of the film. On Monday (3rd), it’s Bruce Willis’s day to shine on the small screen with the exhibition, at 21:00, of ‘Contra Attack’. The Powerpix Session on Wednesday (5th) is not far behind in terms of action and delivers everything with ‘Os Mercenários’, at 9 pm. Friday (the 7th), the plate remains hot with ‘Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio’. On Saturday (the 8th) those slightly crooked heroes will enter the scene, but they have a rightful place in the hearts of action movie fans. The channel presents, from 18:55, the special ‘Anti-Heroes Megapix’ with ‘The Punisher’, ‘John Wick 3’ and ‘Hellboy’. In the warm-up for the Megapix Session, the Special ‘Transformers’ will be broadcast on Sunday (the 9th), with three titles from the franchise — in addition to ‘Bumblebee’. The program starts at 12:40 pm. Check out the highlights of the week from April 3rd to 9th below.

One of cinema’s most successful franchises, ‘Transformers’ wins another title in June. Joining this momentum, next Sunday’s Megapix Session (the 9th) will show ‘Bumblebee’ — a spin-off from the saga that has just arrived on the channel. In the story, Charlie, an 18-year-old girl, finds a Volkswagen Beetle in a California junkyard, but soon discovers that it is not just a car, it is a transformer. The showing is at 9 pm.

Sunday, the 9th, at 21:00.

Bumblebee (2018)

Sunday, April 9th ​​at 9pm. Repeat on Monday the 10th at 19 pm.

Synopsis: Wounded, Bumblebee takes refuge in a junkyard in California. Upon turning 18, Charlie finds it and soon after discovers that it is not just a simple car.

Director: Travis Knight

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena

Action | 10 years | CHN, USA |117′

SECOND – ‘Counterattack’

The week starts with a lot of action on Megapix. On Monday (3rd) at 9 pm, ‘Contra Attack’, a film starring Bruce Willis, is shown. In the plot, the star gives life to James, a former police officer who joins Jacob (Frank Grillo), a bank manager, in the search for the criminals who robbed the branch where the banker works.

Counterattack (2018)

Monday, the 3rd, at 21:00.

Synopsis: Jacob is a bank manager who witnessed deaths in a brutal robbery. Unconformed, he joins his neighbor and former police officer James in a risky search for the criminals.

Director: Brian A. Miller

Cast: Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Johnathon Schaech, Olivia Culpo

Action |14 years | USA, UK | 93′

POWERPIX SESSION – ‘The Expendables’

The temperature remains high on Wednesday (5th), with the Powerpix Session. This week, ‘The Expendables’, the film that inaugurates the franchise starring Sylvester Stallone, will air at 9 pm. In this feature, the star acts alongside Brazilian Giselle Itié and Hollywood bigwigs like Jason Statham, Jet Li, David Zayas and Terry Crews. The plot follows a group of mercenaries who are hired to remove a dictator from power in a Latin American country.

Wednesday, the 5th, at 21:00.

The Expendables (2010)

Wednesday, the 5th, at 21:00.

Synopsis: A group of mercenaries led by Barney Ross are hired to stop a dictator. Upon arriving at the location, they realize they are at a disadvantage, but decide to continue when they find a possible ally.

Director: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, David Zayas, Terry Crews

Action |16 years |USA | 97′

FRIDAY – ‘Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio’

On Friday (the 7th), Rio de Janeiro becomes the setting for the chases of ‘Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio’. In the plot, Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) are on the run from the police and are hiding in the Rio de Janeiro capital. During the passage through the city, they will have to fulfill a mission and, for that, they will need the collaboration of some super pilots. The film airs at 9 pm.

Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio (2011)

Friday, the 7th, at 21:00.

Synopsis: Dom and Brian are still on the run from the police, and this time they hide in Rio de Janeiro. They will have to carry out one last mission in the city and, for that, they will gather super racers.

Directed by: Justin Lin

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Joaquim De Almeida, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel

Action |14 years | USA | 130′

SATURDAY – Special ‘Anti-Heroes Megapix’

The weekend already starts electrifying on Saturday (the 8th) with the special ‘Anti-Heroes Megapix’, which brings together three films led by good guys who are not so nice. The schedule starts at 6:55 pm with ‘The Punisher’, a Marvel film starring Thomas Jane and featuring John Travolta in the cast. Then, at 9 pm, ‘John Wick 3’ is shown, with Keanu Reeves; and, at 23:25, ‘Hellboy’, with David Harbour, is presented.

Saturday, the 8th, from 6:55 pm.

The Punisher (2004)

Saturday, the 8th, at 6:55 pm.

Synopsis: Agent Frank Castle becomes involved in the death of Bobby Saint. Howard Saint, Bobby’s father, kills Frank’s family. Swearing revenge, the agent becomes a bloodthirsty vigilante.

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Cast: Thomas Jane, John Travolta, Samantha Mathis

Action |16 years |DEU, USA| 117′

John Wick 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Saturday, the 8th, at 21:00.

Synopsis: After murdering a mob boss, John Wick is pursued by assassins. Now, he needs to unite with former partners in search of his survival.

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

Action |16 years | USA | 125′

Hellboy (2019)

Saturday, the 08th, at 23:25.

Synopsis: Hellboy is summoned for a mission where humanity is at stake. He needs to face Nimue, a powerful sorceress who wants revenge after being defeated by King Arthur in the past.

Director: Neil Marshall

Cast: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

Action | 16 years old | BGR, USA, UK |115′

SUNDAY – Special ‘Transformers’

On Sunday (the 9th), ‘Bumblebee’ arrives on Megapix and, to get in the mood, the channel organized a ‘Transformers’ marathon. The special begins at 12:40 pm with ‘Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen’. ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ and ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ are shown next.

Sunday, April 9th, from 12:40 pm.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Sunday, April 9th, at 12:40 pm.

Synopsis: Sam finds himself again in the middle of the conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons. This time, his mind holds the secrets that could prevent the Fallen’s resurgence.

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Shia Labeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel

Action |10 years | USA | 145′

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Sunday, April 9th, at 3:20 pm.

Synopsis: A discovery on the Moon renews the alliance between Sam and the Autobots. Together, they must prevent the Decepticons from getting their hands on this vessel’s secrets and taking over Earth.

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Shia Labeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson

Action | 12 years old | USA |149′

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Sunday, April 9th, at 6:10 pm.

Synopsis: Cade finds a damaged truck and discovers it to be Optimus Prime, missing in the robot battle. By reviving him, he and his daughter come under the radar of the US government.

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, TJ Miller

Action |10 years | CHN, USA, HKG | 159′

