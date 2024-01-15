His collusion with Madison Beer upsets his fans!

On social networks, the relationship between Justin Bieber and Madison Beer irritates Internet users. Many people are angry!

Is Justin Bieber playing with fire? On social networks, many Internet users are condemning the rapprochement with Madison Beer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber: His relationship is going bad?

Is this the end of the Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber duo? A lot of people in the network and media are talking about divorce! And for good reason! The star’s father shared a message Victor Marx’s Joe Turlupine,

“Christians, please, when you think of Justin and Hailey… say a little prayer for them. That they may find wisdom and safety and draw closer to the Lord »

Since then many people think that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber will get divorced. These are the rumors that hurt Supermodel at the highest point, So he decided to speak,

This is what Justin Bieber’s wife tried on her Instagram account to clarify the situation, “FYI, the stories I see on TikTok are 100% false. You come from the land of the Care Bears. ,

Justin Bieber’s wife raised her voice: “You enjoy starting these rumours. But just know that they are always liars. Sorry for ruining them.”

Just some time ago, she had expressed her love for Justin Bieber very beautifully. on the occasion of his birthday , “Words can never describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you…the love of my life, for life. ,

internet user crazy

But that’s where Justin Bieber’s girlfriend tries To dispel all the rumors, his beloved finds himself at the center of a controversy. Many Internet users feel that it is very close to Madison Beer.

His fans are extremely upset by this! Recently, many people had challenged Justin Bieber in the comments on the star’s photo. The reason? The singer wished him a happy birthday.

A message with a party hat emoji. As well as a heart-eye emoji and a melted face emoji. This is inappropriate for Justin Bieber fans! He liked this comment very much moved to social network,

Too much is too much! So they collectively expressed their anger on Instagram. Once again, Justin Bieber finds himself at the center of a major scandal can upset your partner,

However, Madison Beer is a longtime friend… but this publication was published on March 6. distributes again and again, Fans refuse to see a reconciliation between the two young singer and justin bieber ,

One thing is for sure, the latter has a very invested fan base. And above all, it is very solid! As of now, the beautiful Hailey Bieber has not yet responded to this rumor. So this is a case worth following on MCE TV.

Justin Bieber commented on Madison Beer’s latest post wishing her a happy birthday: “HBD 🥳🫠🤗🌸”. pic.twitter.com/ImYYD2AMcn – Site Beer (@sitebeer) 6 March 2024

