His followers are already demanding a new edition

Thousands of lovers of animation, manga, video games and board games have gathered this weekend in a new edition of ficzone in Armilla, considered the largest youth culture event in the South of Spain and which sold out all the tickets for last Saturday’s event.

The streets of Granada have been filled with young people, adults and little ones dressed up representing their favorite characters on their way to this event. “It’s lucky that this is done in my cityit’s a day when we just want to have fun and meet people,” a 22-year-old told this newspaper.









the appointment reached its eleventh edition at the Armilla Trade Fair and it was organized together with Granada Gaming and Meeple Factory, a fusion of comics, animation, cinema, “e-Sports” and technology and which brought together an international programming that also combines cosplay or K-Pop.

“They call us geeks, but so what? Yes we are but everyone is a geek at something. It means that there is a subject that contemplates this world that you are passionate about, I sincerely believe that there is nothing more beautiful”, says a boy who was not more than 19 years old.

The union of these three events offered 30,000 tickets last year, a figure that initially seems to have been exceeded this year, reaching 40,000 attendees in total, after the registration quota for the championship has also been exhausted. Smash Bros U and Pokemon VGC.

Workshops, activities, meetings and performances for lovers of comics, cinema, Japanese culture, Kpop, video games and board games were part of the planned programming, which included the I Andalusian Character Design Contest.

“This year is the first time that I come, last year I was left with all the desire but it was impossible. It has been brutal, seriously, I have no words. I’ve met a lot of people with the same interests, I’m looking forward to coming back next year”, explains another young man.

The Grenadians already are looking forward to 2024 to be able to relive this event that brings so much joy to the city. Not only the locals want this, but many people from other cities in Andalusia and even from other communities have enjoyed the Ficzone, a more than popular event.

Between the national and international guests of this edition stands out Graham McTavish, known for playing Dougal MacKenzie in the hit series Outlanderbased on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, and for his role as Dwalin in the films by The Hobbit.

The actor, who has also had prominent roles in series such as 24, lost either Luciferis part of the new HBO series the house of the dragonthe prequel to Game of Thrones in which he plays Harrold Westerling.

On the musical level Concerts by the Korean singer and dancer Suhwan Choi and the Japanese Nana Kitade, who is touring Europe and the city of the Alhambra is her only stop in Spain, were included.

He also traveled from Japan the director Hirokazu Hanaiwhich addressed its present and future projects, while the French company Mads, a French company specializing in armor, represented the sector cosplayer.

Ficzone remembered with an exhibition the recently deceased Spanish cartoonist Carlos Pacheco, reference author in editorials such as Marvel or DC.

The public gamer was able to enjoy a pavilion with more than 200 game and tournament positions, in addition to having a bus stop Storm Circuit of League of Legends and Valorant and see references in the streaming like Yuste, Elvira Yuki, Moyorz or Kuentin.