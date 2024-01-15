His live performance at the 2023 Oscars for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack

Video of Lady Gaga’s live performance at the 2023 Oscars.
Lady Gaga’s emotional live performance at the 2023 Oscars
In 2019, Lady Gaga one won oscar for her song shallow present on the soundtrack,a star is bornThe amazing movie they starred in together Bradley Cooper, That year, she performed live with the actor, giving a spectacular performance.
On March 12, 2023, Lady Gaga Was nominated for an Oscar for hold my handwhich appears in the soundtrack of a film featuring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick, Although she did not win any statues at the 95th Oscar ceremony held in Los Angeles, she won the hearts of the public, viewers and Internet users with her nude live performance.
Dressed in a T-shirt, ripped jeans and Converse, the star of the next installment JokerWhich almost didn’t happen that evening because filming took so long, Staking everything on his intense vocals, which highlighted the poignant lyrics of the title. The song, which is very personal to the singer, is about being your own hero, even when you feel broken inside.
Without makeup, the star – who will release a new album in 2024 – showed another side of her character, even more extravagant the rest of the time. She was seen in a dress a little earlier in the evening versace Extremely glamorous on the Oscars carpet, no longer red, but “champagne” color for this new edition. The singer also stood on the same carpet to help a photographer who had fallen badly. Enough to make him even more sympathetic and human in the eyes of his fans…
Video of Hold My Hand (2022) by Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, Hold My Hand with Top Gun: Maverick’s second star
Top Gun: MaverickThe sequel to the cult film released in 1986 was submitted out of competition to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and, when it was released in theaters last year, surprised the public. feature film feature Tom CruiseJennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller (Proposal) and Jon Hamm (Mad Man) attracted attention with its lively action sequences and nostalgic nods to earlier top Gun, but singer and actress Lady Gaga Its success was largely contributed by its interpretation of the main title of the film’s soundtrack, hold my handRomantic, rock and epic piece, very inspired by the 80s.
Lady Gaga said in a press release in 2022: “when i wrote this song Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t realize that there were so many layers involved at the heart of the film, my own psyche and the nature of the world we live in. I worked on it for years, perfecting it.” The singer, who confirmed on her Instagram account that the title, like an outstretched hand, was written for people who were going through dark periods in their lives, continued: “I wanted to create a song in which we could share our deep need to understand and try to understand,
Thirty-six years after the hit take my breath away (1986) by Californian synthpop group berlin which appeared first top Gun, Lady Gaga established her title as an iconic anthem with this perfect hit composed by Giorgio Moroder. At the time, the ultra-moving piece won an Oscar and a Golden Globe. with its live version oscars 2023Diva made her song sound like the great planes piloted by Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, in terms of emotion.
Hold My Hand (2022) by Lady Gaga is available. Lady Gaga’s new album The Album (which has no title yet) will be released in 2024.
