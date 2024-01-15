His live performance at the 2023 Oscars for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack

Lady Gaga’s emotional live performance at the 2023 Oscars

In 2019, Lady Gaga one won oscar for her song shallow present on the soundtrack,a star is bornThe amazing movie they starred in together Bradley Cooper, That year, she performed live with the actor, giving a spectacular performance.

On March 12, 2023, Lady Gaga Was nominated for an Oscar for hold my handwhich appears in the soundtrack of a film featuring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick, Although she did not win any statues at the 95th Oscar ceremony held in Los Angeles, she won the hearts of the public, viewers and Internet users with her nude live performance.

Dressed in a T-shirt, ripped jeans and Converse, the star of the next installment JokerWhich almost didn’t happen that evening because filming took so long, Staking everything on his intense vocals, which highlighted the poignant lyrics of the title. The song, which is very personal to the singer, is about being your own hero, even when you feel broken inside.

Without makeup, the star – who will release a new album in 2024 – showed another side of her character, even more extravagant the rest of the time. She was seen in a dress a little earlier in the evening versace Extremely glamorous on the Oscars carpet, no longer red, but “champagne” color for this new edition. The singer also stood on the same carpet to help a photographer who had fallen badly. Enough to make him even more sympathetic and human in the eyes of his fans…