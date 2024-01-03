Historic in the Caribbean Series, Angel Padrón pitches no hits or runs!

Venezuela’s Angel Padrón pitched a perfect game in the eighth inning and pitched a no-hitter for Venezuela against Nicaragua, the second since the first in 1952.

Miami–Lefty angel padron He converted In this second pitcher In launch a game no hit or run In History of caribbean series –after losing a perfect game with a walk in the eighth inning– in beating Venezuela 9-0 About this nicaragua at the close on Wednesday round robin Of miami 2024,

Padrón threw only 88 pitches in nine innings, recording 57 strikeouts, and struck out four of the 27 batters he faced – 26 of them legal – as he was helped by a double play in the eighth after a walk.

Angel Padron celebrates completing a no-hitter, no-run game against Nicaragua in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images

The 26-year-old pitcher dominated 10 batters with ground balls and 12 with fly balls in a game that lasted 2:30 hours at Iondepot Park in front of 13,488 fans, and in which the home plate umpire was Mexican Michael Salazar. ,

editorial selection 2 related

Padrón made two relief appearances before the start of Wednesday’s game. Last Saturday he faced Curaçao and allowed one hit and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. In two two-thirds innings against Puerto Rico the next day, he allowed three hits with two earned runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Padrón’s feat came in the 850th game in the history of the two-legged Caribbean Series. The previous game without a hit or run was in Game 40 of the first leg, that is, 810 games have passed since then – with not a single game having been played since the forfeit on February 19, 1993.

Also left-hander Tyler Alexander was the previous pitcher to come closest to throwing a no-hitter, pitching for the Dominican Republic against Mexico on February 2, 2022, reaching the ninth inning with a perfect game, and Isaac Rodriguez He exited the game after taking 88 pitches–71 strikes.

Padrón completed the first game in the Caribbean Series in the last 10 years, after Cuba’s Viseuhandris Odelin did so, in Cuba’s 2–1 victory over Puerto Rico on February 4, 2014. Odelin threw a total of 132 pitches – 81 of which were strikes.

espn+ in spanish LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and more. Subscribe here

The only game without a hit or run before Wednesday was played by Havana’s Thomas Fine in the first leg of the Caribbean Series on February 21, 1952, when he won 1–0 against Venezuela’s Cervecería Caracas. Walking three and striking out 4.

Fine pitched 17 consecutive innings without giving up a hit, as, in his next outing against Panamanian side Carta Vieja, he went eight innings without giving up a hit or run until he was struck out in the ninth with three hits. No runs were found. He completed nine innings while issuing four walks in the 11–3 victory.

game 1:59 Venezuela gives eighth punishment to Nicaragua Tiburones de la Guerra mounted a five-run rally to make the score 9–0 on Gigantes de Rivas.

In Wednesday’s win, Venezuela scored two runs in the fourth inning to seal the win with Ramon Flores’ single, which sent Leonardo Reginato and Alcides Escobar to the plate. He allowed one score per inning in the sixth and seventh and added five in the eighth, in which he was about to win via mercy rule by giving up the tenth run at second base when Wilson Ramos hit a grounder into a double play that ended the episode.

Take ESPN everywhere If you want to get the best information from the sports world, download the app now.

espn.com/app »

Cuba’s Yonder Negrín took the loss in five innings, giving up eight hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts.

Venezuela finished first in the round robin with a 5-1 record, like Panama, but their dominance will see them face fourth-place Curaçao in the main event on Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET. Panama will face third-place Dominican Republic at 3:00 PM ET.