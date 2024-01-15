Historic! Luka Doncic recorded a dream day with the Dallas Mavericks

This Monday, March 11, dallas mavericks clearly defeated Chicago Bulls With the score 127-92. A new great performance from the Texans, who reached their 37th win in 65 games and placed themselves in eighth place. western conference, Still in the fight to enter the playoffs.

Once again the one who stood on top was the Slovenian luka doncic, who finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, along with one rebound and six three-pointers. This statistical sheet is impressive, but it has become customary to see the same figures at the end of each day. A clear example of this is that this is his seventh consecutive triple-double.

It was not as impressive as what was recorded last week Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers, On which they supported 39, 34 and 39 points respectively.

Luka Doncic looks like an MVP candidate

luka doncicThe 25-year-old is having one of his best seasons since his arrival nbaFrom Real Madrid, in the 2018 draft. He is one of the sure candidates for this Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) of nba, However, he will have to surpass the two-time winner of this award, Nikola Jokic The main favorite to get it.

His numbers make him a notable contender. He averaged 34.6 points, 9.9 assists and 9.1 rebounds, with 38% success on three-pointers and 49% success on field goals.