Hit singer Olivia Rodrigo announces new album with catchy title music

musicSinger Olivia Rodrigo (20), who became a world star in 2021 with hits like ‘Driver’s License’ and ‘Good 4 U’ and won three Grammy Awards, on Monday released the long-awaited successor to her debut album ‘Sour’. Will announce , The name of this record, which will be released on 8 September, is very interesting.

Rodrigo said via a handwritten message in his newsletter, “I made most of this album during my nineteenth year on this earth.” “A year that was full of confusions, mistakes, awkwardness for me good old days Teenage angst.”

The album is about “growing pains” for her. “And about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and what exactly I want to say in my songs.” The first single, ‘Vampire’, will be released on Friday. “I feel like I grew ten years between my eighteenth and twentieth birthdays,” says Rodrigo. “It was a very rapid period of discomfort and change. I think it’s all part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The American singer has had a truly bizarre two years. Their debut album ‘Sour’ was hailed as one of the best break-up albums of all time and made history on Spotify. She won three Grammy Awards, was named Entertainer of the Year 2021 (on ‘Time’) and Woman of the Year 2022 (on ‘Billboard’). She went to the White House to promote vaccinations, met with President Joe Biden and graced the iconic covers of “Elle” and “Vogue.”

Courage

By the way, Rodrigo’s second album is called Courage, or ‘guts’. This refers to the ‘phrase’i love your courage‘, a variation of the famous English pronunciationI hate your guts‘, a way of saying: I hate you with all my heart. The fans had already thought thatGolchi‘ in the title. Some enthusiasts recently received loose notes with letters that contained the ‘word’.spread your courage‘ can do the magic, aka ‘throw it out’. The new record is produced by Dan Negro, who also produced ‘Sour’.



