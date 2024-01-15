HM Hospitals and Roche Pharma sign a strategic agreement for collaboration in research, training and precision medicine

He HM Hospital GroupThrough HM Hospitals Research Foundation (FiHM), and Roche Pharma have signed a strategic agreement Collaboration in clinical research, professional training And Promoting personalized precision medicine,

Agreement signed by the Director General of Roche Pharma Spain, patrick wallachand Chairman of HM Hospitals, Dr. Juan Abarca SidonOne of its objectives is also Work together to promote patient access to innovation and maximize the quality of clinical procedures.

Following the signing of the agreement, officials from both companies held a meeting at Roche Pharma headquarters to discuss various topics of interest to both parties.

Nuria Soler, Director of Healthcare Solutions at Roche Pharma and Lucia Saenz, Healthcare Solutions Partner for the Central Region, among others, also participated in the event. On behalf of HM Hospitals, along with its Chairman, Dr. Jose Maria Castellano, Scientific Director of FiHM, and Francisco Aldea, Managing Director of FiHM, participated in the event.

Promoting quality research

under the agreement, HM Hospitals and Roche Pharma to collaborate to promote clinical research of the highest quality In the Group’s hospitals, as well as in the implementation of various initiatives that allow the development of training projects and personalized precision medicine, all this For the benefit of patients,

Similarly, the agreement contemplates that Improving the quality of diagnostic procedures Through workshops and other training activities.

“As a leading company in biomedical R&D in Spain, where We invest more than 60 million euros in clinical research every yearWe are very excited to be able to collaborate with HM Hospitals Group, a benchmark in private healthcare in Spain. Joint development of research and training projects, Thanks to the agreement we will be able to move forward in the highest quality health care environment Achieve progress and improvement for patientsAs well as promoting their access to innovation,” he indicated. patrick wallach,

To the Director of Healthcare Solutions at Roche Pharma, Nuria SolarThis agreement also represents a unique opportunity For “Decisively promote the development and implementation of precision medicineA therapeutic approach that we are sure will be a Positive impact Especially in those patients who are suffering from serious and complex diseases.”

Chairman of HM Hospital, Dr. Juan Abarcahighlighted that this agreement “represents a Pursue a shared strategy to advance the field of translational research and training With the aim of providing substantial improvement in the health conditions of patients. As a first project, it The collaboration with Roche Pharma will help us define tools that allow us to measure cancer survivors’ experience of access, caring environment, Interact with health care professionals and other variables of interest. it will come true in Building a Research Platform Which identifies and improves knowledge of the health care and critical needs of this group.

