‘Hogwarts Legacy’, Harry Potter video game sets sales records

MEXICO.- ‘Hogwarts legacy’, the video game of the Harry Potter saga has already begun to break records and has not yet been released.

The Harry Potter game will be available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC in February and is located in the general ranking behind Apex Legends, Counter Strike and Dota 2, all titles of free download that are played without paying.

The video game is one of the most anticipated among fans and gamers.

It will be an MMORPG, an acronym that in English refers to a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, with the gameplay of open world titles, but set within the Potter universe.

As for the plot, it will revolve around a goblin rebellion and an alliance with dark wizards, during the 19th century, before the events that have been seen in the novels written by JK Rowling and in the successful movies.

In Hogwarts Legacy it will take about 35 hours to complete the main story. However, an additional 70 hours are required to complete it to 100%.

Hogwarts Legacy is a video game that is developed by Avalanche Software and will be distributed by Portkey Games.

The game is set in the second half of the 19th century in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Universe created by writer JK Rowling.

