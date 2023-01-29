Hogwarts Legacy has been in the top 100 best-selling games on Steam for 8 weeks and has not yet been released

Hogwarts Legacy will arrive Feb. 10 and it seems that it will be a revolution for magic games, many players expect it and for the same reason, it is that the video game has achieved different achievements on Steam, being a best seller It is ahead of many games already published. This is your eighth week in the top 100 of Steam’s best-selling games, currently sitting at number 2, being second only to CS:GO.

Steam best sellers are determined by your revenue, and impressively Hogwarts Legacy with just your pre-purchase of $59.99 dollars and its deluxe version costing $69.99 dollars has accomplished feats such as being in the number one position one of the most desired by the community and be the second best selling game on the Valve platform, this is also your week number 8 in the top 100 best sellers. So far it has outperformed renowned games like GTA V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and more.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive is the #1 ranked game with 546 weeks in the top 100, but Hogwarts Legacy’s achievements are nothing short of magical and impressive. There is still time for the launch of the game, so it may surprise us again, remember that the game will arrive on Feb. 10 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and pc. For later the April 4 have a release on PS4 and Xbox One.

