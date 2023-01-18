Hogwarts Legacy hasn’t even been released yet, and it’s already the best-selling and most desired video game on Steam | Harry Potter | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | TECHNOLOGY

Hogwarts Legacy is still scheduled to release in early February 2023, but it’s already become a craze on Steam. The videogame It is the most desired by users of the platform and also the best seller, since it is only surpassed by titles that are free.

The title developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, it is only behind Apex Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 in the Steam ranking of best-selling games. All three are free, so only Hogwarts Legacy ranks as the video game that users have spent money on. Plus, it beats Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and FIFA 23..

In it ranking of the most desired on Steamthe video game is in first place, surpassing other titles such as The Day Before, Starfield and Party Animals. Hogwarts Legacy also far exceeds Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or ARK 2023. It is then one of the most anticipated by gamers on the platform.

The video game has suffered delays for its launch, which was intended to reach gamers in 2021 but finally the date was changed to 2022 and then, once again, to 2023. Added to this was a recent delay for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For the first two, it will only be possible to play on April 4, while for the last one, users will have to wait until July 25.

The date of February 10 has been maintained for the rest of the consoles and PC, and those who have early access will be able to play it from the 7th of the same month. Hogwarts Legacy suffered these delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus it wasn’t ready for the latest generation of hardware.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game where players can attend the school in the Harry Potter universe. In addition, you can also explore other places in this world, as well as establish friendships with characters to obtain benefits or improvements in their abilities. The price of the title is S/.179 in its standard version, and S/.220 in the deluxe version. Also, if purchased before launch, users will get the Onyx Hippogriff mount.