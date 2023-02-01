Hogwarts Legacy: when will it be released and what will be the price of the long-awaited Harry Potter video game

Hogwarts Legacy is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Less than 10 days after its launch, the RPG -role playing game- open world game set in the universe of Harry Potteris shaping up to become the video game of the year and meet the expectations of the fans.

The Warner Bros. game, which will be available in February, already It is the best-selling title on the download platform Steam Y It is located in the general ranking only behind Apex Legends, Counter Strike Y dota 2all free download games.

What will Hogwarts Legacy be about?

According to the official website of the video gamethe players of Hogwarts Legacy “They will embark on a dangerous journey to discover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.” In addition, it will be possible explore the mysterious castle that gives the name to the game, where you can attend class and discover dark and unknown places.

As for the characters, there will be the possibility of modifying them, choosing which house they belong to (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff) and making them increase their magical abilities by brewing potions, mastering spells and taming beasts.

But beware: its creators warn that Hogwarts Legacy It is tied to the story of the saga but it is not an adaptation of the books or the films of Harry Potter.

What systems and consoles will Hogwarts Legacy be available on?

The expected video game is available to download and play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

What will be the minimum requirements to play Hogwarts Legacy on PC

To play on Windows you will need to have an operating system Windows 10 64-bit with 16 GB of RAM and 85 GB of storage.

Regarding the graphic requirements, you must have a Graphic card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB either AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB As minimum.

The processor to be able to run the game it will have to be, at least, a Intel Core i5-6600 or a AMD Ryzen 5 1400.

However, the developers recommend 32 GB of RAM, more advanced processors (i7 or Ryzen 5 3600) and higher graphics cards than those mentioned.

When will Hogwarts Legacy be available to download?

From the Feb. 10 From 2023, the long-awaited video game can be downloaded through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam or the Epic Games Store.

That day will be available for PS5, Xbox Series and PCwhile from April 4 will be available for PS4 and Xbox One and only on July 25 for Nintendo switches

Those who want play a few days Before the official launch, specifically on February 7, they will have to book edition Digital Deluxe on the same platforms.

How much will Hogwarts Legacy cost in Argentina

The price on the Steam download platforms for Argentina of the basic edition of Hogwarts Legacy it will be of 5999 pesos. The value of the Digital Deluxe Edition it will be more expensive and it will cost 6999 pesos.

JK Rowling and the controversy over Hogwarts Legacy

The connection of the game with the author of Harry PotterJK Rowling, who has made comments in the past that have been labeled transphobic, has led many social media users to call for a boycott. In this regard, the video game website indicates that Rowling does not participate or participate in the creation of Hogwarts Legacybut that his writings (books) are the basis of the project.