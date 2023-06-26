Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have joined an investor group by taking a 24 per cent equity stake in the Alpine F1 team.
Alpine’s parent company Renault announced a €200m (£171m) deal with Otro Capital, Maximum Effort Investments and Redbird Capital Partners, valuing the Enstone-based team at around £700m following the investment.
Under the deal, Otro co-founder and partner Alec Shiner will join Alpine’s board of directors, and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said the money will be reinvested in the team as they look to move up the order.
“This association is an important step forward in increasing our performance at all levels,” Rossi said.
“The incremental revenue generated will be reinvested in the team to further accelerate our mountain climber plan, which aims to be at par with the top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”
A Renault statement said Alpine Racing SAS, which manufactures the team’s F1 engines in Viry-Chatillon, France, is not part of the transaction and will remain wholly owned by the Renault group.
Who are Alpine’s new investors?
dead pool Star Reynolds leads Maximum Effort Investments with American comedy series McElhenney it’s always sunny in philadelphiaand fellow actor Michael B. Jordan as co-investor.
Reynolds and McElhenney notably acquired Wrexham FC in November 2020, with the increased funding helping the Wales-based club win promotion to England’s Football League for the first time in 15 years.
attached document series welcome to wrexham has proved to be a huge hit around the world, catapulting the club into the global spotlight and attracting major sponsors such as TikTok.
Redbird also has experience investing in sports franchises, having purchased Fenway Sports Group, which owns Premier League team Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox baseball team.
The company also has a controlling stake in French football club Toulouse, and last August teamed up with the owners of the New York Yankees to buy Italy’s AC Milan in a €1.2bn (£1bn) deal.
