Hollywood actor to invest millions in F1 team

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have joined an investor group by taking a 24 per cent equity stake in the Alpine F1 team.

Alpine’s parent company Renault announced a €200m (£171m) deal with Otro Capital, Maximum Effort Investments and Redbird Capital Partners, valuing the Enstone-based team at around £700m following the investment.

Under the deal, Otro co-founder and partner Alec Shiner will join Alpine’s board of directors, and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said the money will be reinvested in the team as they look to move up the order.

“This association is an important step forward in increasing our performance at all levels,” Rossi said.

“The incremental revenue generated will be reinvested in the team to further accelerate our mountain climber plan, which aims to be at par with the top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

A Renault statement said Alpine Racing SAS, which manufactures the team’s F1 engines in Viry-Chatillon, France, is not part of the transaction and will remain wholly owned by the Renault group.