Hollywood actors take stake in Alpine F1 team

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have taken a financial stake in Alpine’s Formula 1 team. The two join Otro Capital and Redbird Capital Partners in an investor group taking a 24% stake in the French racing stable where Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are behind the wheel this season. It relates to an amount of 200 million dollars, approximately 185 million euros.

Alec Shiner, co-founder and partner at Otro Capital, will join Alpine Racing’s board of directors.

Deadpool actor Reynolds (pictured above) McElhenney, best known for the American comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and fellow actor Michael B. Jordan is the head of Maximum Effort Investments. Reynolds and McElhenny had already taken over at Wrexham in November 2020 and funded the Welsh football club’s return to the English Football League as Fifth Division champions in April this year.

welcome to wrexham

The popular Disney+ docu-series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ has proved a huge hit in North America, putting the club back in the spotlight. Redbird also has a majority stake in French club Toulouse and last August bought Italian side AC Milan in a €1.2 billion deal that also included the owner of the New York Yankees baseball team.

Alpine won the Constructors’ Championship in 2005 and 2006 when they competed as a factory team for Renault and previously in 1995 as Benetton. Alpine finished fourth in the world championship standings last year and are fifth this season after eight of 22 races.

Renault says that Alpine Racing SAS, the French unit that builds the team’s power units in Viry-Châtillon, will remain wholly owned by the carmaker. “This partnership is an important step towards improving our performance at all levels,” said Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine.

