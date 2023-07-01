Hollywood actors temporarily out of job on second strike: “This should not be seen as a sign of weakness” | showbiz

Hollywood actors will not stop working for the next two weeks. Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA agreed on Friday evening (local time) to postpone the deadline for a new contract with the studio.

The current contract expired at midnight Friday and union members had already agreed to strike if the negotiating committee failed to reach an agreement with the major studios. A group of actors including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek reiterated this with a letter last week in which they and about 400 other union members refused to provide during discussions with negotiators. urged to do “This is not the time to meet in the middle. We are not exaggerating when we say that all eyes from the past are now on us.

SAG-AFTRA President, actress Fran Drescher (best known for TV series ‘The Nanny’) said Friday: “To take every opportunity to get the fair contract we demand and deserve After careful deliberations, we have unanimously decided to allow more.” conversation time. Delay should not be seen as an act of weakness.”

profit sharing

The hot issues in the conversation are profit sharing with actors and the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The union and the studio have been in talks since early June. Without the extension, the actors might have already gone on strike on Saturday.

Many recordings in the United States have already been halted as the screenwriters’ interest group, the WGA, declared a strike in early May. Since then, studio complexes in Los Angeles and New York, among others, have been on strike by members of the union that represents 11,500 screenwriters. Approximately 160,000 actors and entertainment personalities are affiliated with SAG-AFTRA.

