Hollywood paralyzed as 11,000 screenwriters go on strike

In recent years he American Horror Story And 911 for Fox and little america Filmed for the streaming service Apple+. But now cinematographer Gavin Kelly awaits negotiations between the writers union Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents both studios and streaming services.

“I have a lot of friends who write and I support them,” Kelly says firmly. But it’s stressful. “It directly affects my income and my plans for the coming months. We are all freelancers. And I have a family.

Like Kelly, there are thousands of people roaming Los Angeles right now. Professionals who shoot photographs, cast actors or provide food. Many of them noticed months ago that the fast pace of Hollywood was starting to feel more sticky. Take, for example, art director Katsuya Imai, who earlier this year noticed during a meeting of his trade union Art Directors Guild (ADG) that 200 set designers were available. “Usually everyone has a job and it’s very difficult to find a set designer.”



Producer Jan Sall (far right) displays solidarity with the screenwriters as well as actor Cristo Fernandez of the series Ted Lasso, among others image marie mayer

In addition to films, Imai also produces series for streaming services, including tulsa king With Sylvester Stallone (Netflix) and pachinko (Apple+). In the race for content, says cameraman Kelly, these types of series have been an almost inexhaustible source of work in recent years. Even though it was a bit of a stretch: The seasons today are shorter than they used to be. And studios and streaming services aren’t just skimping on screenwriters. “They always say they can’t afford things,” says Imai.

Pure miserliness according to striking screenwriters, while the CEOs of the companies in question make hundreds of millions of dollars. After the writers’ strike three weeks ago, late-night shows like the tonight show on black. Meanwhile, popular series like hacks (HBO Max) and Abbott Elementary (ABC) Quiet.

fewer projects



That will be the case for a while, hopes creator Jan Saul, who is responsible for the miniseries, among other things. Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix). It’s been a “slow year,” she sighs, and she’s seen a similar stickiness as art director Imai. “Even at the beginning of my career it was not as quiet as this year. The studios knew it was coming. Significantly fewer projects were started because of it.” Now I have to make sure the money doesn’t run out. Are.”

Sal is just trying to make the best of it. Develop stories that have been on the backburner for a while. Exercise more often. and display. One day a week she hangs out with screenwriters in front of studios like Universal. “I hope the strike will bring better times. It’s not just screenwriters. Our budgets have gotten smaller and smaller, too. It’s run by Silicon Valley people, not creatives. The system is broken.”

In any case, everyone is extremely supportive of the screenwriters, who use a well-oiled PR tool. They’re taking to social media like crazy with funny strikes, like a special day on their protest signs with Taylor Swift songs, and getting visits from a variety of celebrities. TV presenter Jay Leno brought donuts for the strikers. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine played guitar. Even Barack Obama, who himself has a deal with Netflix, has demanded a “fair deal” for Hollywood writing.



Striking writer of Paramount Pictures studio. image ap

at the whim of the writers



This solidarity is also strategic; The entertainment industry depends on unions. Director in DGA, Producer in PGA, Cameraman in IATSE. While the screenwriters are on strike, the DGA is negotiating new terms with the same studios and streaming services the writers are currently blocking. And members of the actors’ union SAG have also spoken in favor of a strike as talks between the union and AMPTP are stuck.

Everyone would like to see their corner of the entertainment world held up by the insistence of the Screenwriters Association, the WGA, which was the first to stick its neck out. “Now there’s momentum,” says cameraman Kelly, “because we’re all in the same boat at the end of the day.” Producer Saul hopes DGA will continue to support the WGA and not close its deal in secret. He believes that strikers should put their feet up, ‘so that all goes to waste afterwards’.

no one knows how long this will last



Because no one knows how long this will last, says cameraman Kelly, who is now spending time with his family and working on his home. “I could do advertising. Or reality TV, but I have little experience with that and it doesn’t interest me.

Art director Imai recently completed a pitch for a reality series. Because there’s no script written for this, studios and streamers can just keep going. The last screenwriter strike of this magnitude, which occurred fifteen years ago, is partly responsible for the enormous success of reality TV over the past decade.

Somehow Imai hopes the reality series he pitched for doesn’t get picked up. After all, his heart is in the film. “On the other hand…” He hesitated for a moment. “it is work.”

