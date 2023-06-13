Hollywood Vampires in Pinkpop 2023 and Grasspop 2023: Origins of the Supergroup

Posters of Pinkpop 2023 and Graspop 2023 show Hollywood Vampires. The Dutch media quickly picked up that well-known actor Johnny Depp plays in the band, but that’s not the only thing special about this group.

For those who’ve already seen the American group’s set list, it should come as no surprise that the band’s shows rock in grasspop and pinkpop. Anyone who dives deep into the background of the band immediately sees that we are dealing with a super group. The Who, David Bowie, Aerosmith, it sounds like an ode to rock music. in addition to the above Johnny Depp are ie Founding Fathers Alice Cooper and Joe Perry (Aerosmith) were included in the band’s lineup. And how did they come together? drink!

the hollywood vampire

The story of Hollywood Vampires is set in Los Angeles in the 1970s. Here, several musicians formed a drinking club of the same name. They were not just any group of musicians. Harry Nilsson, Ringo Starr (The Beatles), Keith Moon (The Who), Mickey Dolenz (The Monkees) and Alice Cooper were members of the club. The home base was the Valhalla of rock music: the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles. The origin of the group’s name comes from the fact that vampires never see the light of day. Like Hollywood vampires, because they were always in pubs. A sign where the group spent their time still hangs at the Rainbow Bar & Grill.

Alice Cooper revealed in an interview with NME that the Hollywood Vampires also had a softball team. He trained often and was secretly very good at it. But not everyone participated:John Lennon, Harry Nilsson and Keith Moon will never play baseball, John Lennon always visited Harry Nilsson during his visits to the United States, quickly making him an honorary member of the group.

Cooper also talks about Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix:We put two gyms on record as honorary members, even though they weren’t around as vampires, Over the years, LA drinking clubs have slimmed down considerably. Musicians of legend status succumb to the rock star life. This left Alice Cooper as one of the few survivors of the group.

birth of the hollywood vampire

In an interview on his YouTube channel, Cooper talks about the formation of the band Hollywood Vampires. During the filming of the film Dark Shadows in 2015 – where Alice Cooper makes a guest appearance at the home of character Barnabas Collins, played by Johnny Depp – Alice Cooper chats with the actor. Johnny Depp, dressed as a vampire for the film, and Cooper talk about the Hollywood Vampire Drinking Club. Later in the conversation, Alice says:Wouldn’t it be amazing to put together a band, Hollywood Vampires, and dedicate it to all my dead drunk best friends?, At this point, coincidentally, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry comes up and says:I’m in, With two guitarists and a vocalist, the band Hollywood Vampires was born.

Alice and Joe explained on YouTube that the group began to grow immediately upon entering the studio. The group evolved into almost a collective. Rock ‘n’ roll legends such as Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Brian Johnson (AC/DC) and Paul McCartney (The Beatles) joined the trio. studio.

Paul McCartney in the studio was a really special experience, Cooper says in the same YouTube video. The ex-Beatle entered the studio and immediately took up the piano. The bassist knew very quickly which song he wanted to record with Vampire: ‘Come and Get It’. What happened next draws comparisons to an Alice Indiana Jones moment. McCartney clicked open his suitcase and pulled out a Beatles bass. Everyone gazes open-mouthed and realizes that they are looking at a true relic. McCartney, on the other hand, doesn’t think so. He takes the bass out of the case, throws it at Johnny Depp and says:it’s just a piece of wood,

on stage

As mentioned above, Hollywood vampires honor Alice Cooper.dead drunk friend‘ And that too is hard to see in their setlists. On tour, the supergroup is assisted by Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, among others. The band plays songs by The Who, David Bowie and The Doors among others. According to Joe and Alice, Johnny Depp is a great guitarist and Dedicated Rock ‘n Roller. According to Rock Star, the charm of a movie star cannot be attributed to him: “He doesn’t go up there ‘actin’ like a rock star, he’s a rock star, They say Johnny has to persuade the audience every night: “After three songs, the audience is convinced of his guitar playing. but then he’s already played four guitar solos,