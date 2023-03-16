Holocoffers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: what they are and all their locations

The holochests they are back in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4and as in previous seasons, they house a very succulent booty, among which are included the exotic weapons. On this page of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where are the holo chests and how to open them:

Where are the Holoches in Fortnite and how to open them

Holocoffers are special chests that are back in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4.. In exchange for using a key, we can open them and thus access their loot, which we can check using a hologram before opening them. These are all the Holocoffer locations in this season of Fortnite:

All Holocoffer Locations in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

This is what Holocoffers look like. As you can see, and as we have just told you, we can see what loot each Holocoff contains before opening it, so that we can decide in advance:

So are the Holocoffres in Fortnite

As we have mentioned a little above, To open the Holocoffers we need keys that we will find throughout the island. They are relatively common; We can obtain them by finding them on the ground, inside normal chests and also for sale by certain characters.

To open Holocoffers we need to find keys

When we have a key in our inventory, the nearest locations of locks that we can open with them will appear on the minimap and on the map, including Holochests.

A peculiarity of the Holocoffers of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is the fact that are the only way to get exotic weapons in the game. As part of your random loot, occasionally one of the Holochests may stock an Exotic weapon. To open a Holochest with an Exotic weapon we will need two keys instead of one.

We have already told you everything there is to know about Holochests. As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with many aspects of the new season of the game, including which weapons are the best and where all the characters are.