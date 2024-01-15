Home purchases increase in Florida despite high prices

The upward trend in real estate market prices continues. However, these days more buyers decide to purchase their home in that southern American state. what are the reasons? Here we tell you.



To give you a real idea of ​​current prices, they are up 1% to about 16% today compared to January 2023. This was revealed by the Miami Association of Realtors’ monthly home sales report, which reflects data from Miami. -Dade and Broward Counties.

For example, in Miami-Dade, the sales price for homes is around $630,000 USD, compared to $545,000 USD for condos.

Broward shows similar trends. Homes there are now listed for a median price of $575,000 USD, compared to $540,000 USD last year.

The average sales price for condos is $275,000 USD, which is higher than the asking price of $269,900 USD in January 2023.

real estate purchases in january

2024 started well for the real estate market. In fact, the high prices have not put off potential buyers.

The above Florida counties saw sales of single-family homes and condominiums in January 2024 up nearly 1% from a year earlier.

There were 1,414 sales recorded in Miami-Dade and 1,562 sales in Broward. That activity is a very positive change for South Florida. Both counties saw consistent year-over-year declines in sales throughout 2023, except in September in Broward.

Current Miami-Dade sales prices remain below last year’s record.

Median home sales rates reached new highs last July at $631,670 for single-family homes and $420,000 for condos.

Prices in Broward reached their highest level in June 2023. The average rate was $615,000 for houses and $280,000 for condos.



