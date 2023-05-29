Home rider Gerben Thijssen wins at Ronde van Limburg, Caleb Ewan finishes second after three (!) bike changes in the final

Gerben Thijssen has won the Tour of Limburg for the first time. The 24-year-old Limburger of Intermarche-Circus-Vanty beat Australian Caleb Ewan in the sprint. Belgian champion Tim Marlier finished fourth after he had to stop after the last corner.

It was to be a sprint between the three top favorites at the start in Limburg: Tim Marlier, Gerben Thijssen and Caleb Ewan. The sprinter teams did their job and recovered the early breakaway in time, but suddenly Lotto Dusty was in a panic when their sprinter Evan had a problem with his bike six kilometers from the finish.

The chaos that followed: Evan first got a too-large bike from teammate Drizzners, then switched with Schwarzman and finally changed bikes a third time when the right-sized team car passed by.

Despite the chaos, Ivan was able to break back into the peloton in no time and even move up to second place. Thijssen showed himself to be fastest followed by Tim Merlaire, who was nevertheless completely dropped by Bert Van Lerberghe, misjudging the final corner and losing much pace as a result.

Thijssen: “Always Dreamed”

“It’s fantastic”, Gerben Thijssen beams after his stunning sprint victory sporza, “I grew up here and ran many miles here as a kid. So I always dreamed of winning here. Last year I lagged behind in the final but this time it went perfectly. Cheers to the team . They have played their part throughout the day unlike other teams. It’s great to reward them like this.”

“I didn’t feel great today, but when you see the finish line you are completely different as a sprinter. The team is completely behind me. Today I showed once again that my legs really The momentum is there. I’m now aiming for BK in IzGem. I’m not saying I’m going to win there, but I’m going to try.”

It was Thijssen’s third win of the season after GP Jean-Pierre Monserray and Bredin Koksijde Classic.

Results Tour of Limburg 2023

1. Gerben Thijssen

2. Caleb Evan

3. Stanisław Anikowski

4. Tim Merlier

5. Erland Blickra

6. Martin Budding

7. Lionel Taminiacs

8. Timothy DuPont

9. Milan Fratin

10. Sander de Pestle