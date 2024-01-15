Home run by Juan Soto ignites New York Yankees

dominican juan soto He knows there will be a lot of eyes on him during his first season new York Yankees, Along with Japanese, Latin is also one of the main movements in the market Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto,

During the 2023 harvest san diego padres, juan soto He hit .275. Additionally, he had 156 hits, including 35 home runs, and drove in 109 runs. However, his team had a disappointing season, finishing third in the National League West with 82 wins and 80 losses.

Juan Soto’s mission this season is to achieve the maximum possible performance to help the Yankees reach the playoffs. Well, since spring training, the Dominican has shown why he joined the Bronx team. His strength and quality as a hitter has been evident from his first moments with the team.

Juan Soto rejoins spring training with the New York Yankees

He George M. Steinbrenner Field Of tampa, Floridahome of spring training new York Yankees, He has seen Juan Soto’s first big hit with a Bronx team jersey. On February 22, the Quito player lost a ball from his teammate duane underwood jr The big hit landed a few feet behind the left field fence.

Well, this February 23, just a few hours later, Juan Soto once again punished another ball, this one in front of the right-hander. luis serna, The Dominican let him get the ball and hit a fly ball that, as soon as it came off the bat, we all knew it ended up behind the fence. This tremendous hit created a stir among everyone present, which became immortal a video broadcast On the social network X.

Of course, both pitchers and hitters are oiling the machinery for the regular season. However, these connections have already been seen in Soto in MLB and are an example of what he can reproduce in competition. Although the Dominican has suffered losses against some pitchers, such as Cuba’s Nestor Cortés (he struck out three times), he is one of those who has performed the most with the woodwork.

Portal baseball reference He projected 138 hits for Soto in the 2024 season, of which 28 were home runs and 26 doubles. Similarly, he would contribute at least 10 stolen bases, 84 RBIs and have an average of .278.