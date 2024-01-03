Homeopathy: What is the non-scientific method defended by the doctor of King Charles III of England and why is it not supported by the Academy? , who Alternative medicine Pseudo science Treatment Oncology welfare

recently, The news was made public that King Charles III had cancer. Although it was not specified what type of cancer the Emperor had, it was announced that the primary physician in charge of his treatment would be Michael Dixon, a rescuer. hemiopathy, An alternative practice that is not supported by the World Health Organization.

Although king charles He recently returned to London to continue his treatment at a clinic. His choice of doctor has raised many doubts among the public, as the practice is not accepted by many health professionals and organizations. To become more familiar with the topic, at Bienstar el Comercio, we spoke to two experts who explained to us what this practice consists of, why people usually choose it and what reasons it does not have the support of the scientific community. .

Dr Michael Dixon, a controversial proponent of hemopathy, was appointed head of the royal family’s medical team.

“The homeopathy It was developed by Samuel Hahnemann in Germany about 200 years ago. It is based on the principle of equality, i.e. ‘like treatment’. To a large extent, this method is inconsistent with current scientific concepts and lacks evidence In addition to contradicting medical and physical theories. However, in many Western countries, the popularity of this treatment has led some to consider it a safe method.SANNA Clínica San Borja was founded by Dr. Manuel Arias, a specialist in internal medicine.

Along these lines, Dr. Juan Manuel Jiménez León, trainee of the emergency service of the Ricardo Palma Clinic, said that, due to the lack of certainty about this method, its concept has been changing its definition over the years. “Previously, the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language (RAE) defined it as Treatment system that was based on administering minimal doses of drugs that – in higher doses – could cure the disease , He claimed.

Subsequently, due to advances in science and the demonstration that its therapeutic effects have not been confirmed, the Academy changed its meaning in 2019. “It is no longer considered a treatment system, But as an exercise”, Added the expert.

Always remember to visit your doctor before choosing methods that are not supported by the medical community.

practice without medical approval

, There is no scientific evidence that validates this practice, so it cannot be considered a scientific method. , Despite this, there are some professionals who believe in homeopathy and practice it, but without the approval of consensus or clinical practice guides.”, Dr. Jimenez sheds light.

“A systematic review reported that 9.2% of adults, mainly in Western countries, relied on homeopathic remedies during the last 12 months. According to a market research report, the global homeopathic products market reached $5.5 billion in 2018, with the majority of sales occurring in the North, the United States and Europe. Dr. Arias specified.

“The National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia concluded, based on an evaluation of 57 systematic reviews on 68 conditions, that ‘there is no health condition’ for which there is reliable evidence that homeopathy is effective. After that, several institutions of the European Union and the United Kingdom have issued similar statements that support this position, ”emphasizes the expert from SANNA Clínica San Borja.

Jiménez León explains that despite not being a scientifically supported method, people often modify it in their favor to apply it to chronic diseases or ailments such as gastritis or arthritis. “In medical practice, we have come across this sad surprise The doctor is the last opinion the patient wants ,He added.

The expert indicated that this is because The patient is usually guided by the opinions of friends, Internet forums or publications of opinion experts without scientific basis. , Which may pave the way for self-medication or alternative treatments to conventional medicine.

Homeopathy is not supported by science.

Why do people turn to homeopathy?

In the words of Manuel Arias, people usually go for these treatments because, in some way, They reject medically accepted treatments offered to them because, in some cases, it is difficult for them to accept their illness., Whatever the reason, Adopting this practice can significantly worsen the patient’s condition.

“Get homeopathic medicine for cancer “This is following a treatment not validated by medical treatment guidelines and without scientific support.”, Held.

Therefore, Dr. Juan Jimenez’s main recommendation is that, in the event of any disease, The first thing that needs to be done is to seek medical help. “Don’t self medicate, Do not take the recommended dose from the pharmacy or pharmacy , He insisted.

Similarly, he said that what is good for a friend or family member does not always have a positive effect on you. “Not all diseases or organisms are the same, so it is important that they are treated by doctors to get the correct assessment.”, End.