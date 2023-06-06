Homes raided again as part of European Parliament corruption probe

House searches were carried out again on Tuesday in the buildings of Parliament in an investigation into corruption in the European Parliament. This has been reported by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. The federal prosecutor’s office is not releasing the names of individuals whose offices were searched, but according to informed sources, they will include the office of Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella. A spokesman for Tarabella says the seal on his desk has been removed.

For several months, the federal prosecutor’s office has been conducting a major investigation into efforts by Gulf states Qatar and Morocco to influence economic and political decision-making of the European Parliament. Both countries are said to have tried to influence decisions and resolutions of the European Parliament through former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and his non-profit organization Fight Impunity.

In that case, not only Panzeri, but also his right-hand man Francesco Giorgi, his partner and Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Cali, the Brussels-Italian lobbyist Niccolò Figa-Talamanca, Eva Cali’s father, and trade unionist Luca Visentini. Arrested on 9 December. The latter two were released after questioning, but Giorgi, Cali, Panzeri and Figa-Talamanca were arrested. On 11 February, Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella was also placed under an arrest warrant.

Figa-Talamanca was released shortly afterwards by the investigating judge, while the four other suspects were placed under electronic surveillance. Investigating judge Michel Claesz then decided to release Marc Tarabella, Francesco Giorgi and Eva Cali under certain conditions.

On Tuesday, houses were once again searched in the European Parliament. According to informed sources, investigators from the Federal Judicial Police (FGP) searched the offices of both Marc Tarabella and Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino. Following those discoveries, the seals on the offices had been removed months earlier.

The MEP’s spokesman replied, “The latter is good news for Mr Tarabella.” “Mr Tarabella had briefly returned to work as an MP but had not yet been able to reach his desk. Same is the case with this one.

Andrea Cozzolino, along with Marc Tarabella, Pier Antonio Panzeri, Francesco Giorgi and Eva Cali are suspects in the Qatar-Gate investigation. The man, who is under house arrest in Italy, is suspected of receiving money from countries such as Qatar or Morocco to overturn European Parliament decisions in his favour, but denies all allegations. The Belgian court has demanded his extradition from Italy.