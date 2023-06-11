Hong Kong asks court to ban protesters’ pro-democracy song

The Hong Kong government on Tuesday asked the court to ban pro-democracy songs. The song had its origins in mass demonstrations in the city-state in 2019. If the court follows through with the authorities’ demand, “Glory to Hong Kong” would become the first song to be legally banned since the former UK colony was returned to China in 1997.

The song was written by an anonymous author and was first heard in Hong Kong in August 2019. The song became the anthem of the massive and sometimes violent demonstrations held for democracy.

Hong Kong’s executive is taking legal action after the song was repeatedly played in place of the Chinese national anthem at sporting events overseas. Since last November, “Glory to Hong Kong” has been heard several times at international sporting events, much to the dismay of the authorities. Hong Kong does not officially have a national anthem. Traditionally, the Chinese “March of the Volunteers” is played. Insulting the national anthem is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The Hong Kong government also wants to ban “any adaptation” of the song or its melody.

Search engine Google has already been asked to remove the protest song from its search results, but the US giant has refused to comply.

Singing or playing a melody is already illegal in Hong Kong. A national security law enacted by Beijing in 2020 to combat political dissent allows musicians performing the song to be prosecuted in court.