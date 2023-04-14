Honour, international and image law: separation of Piqué and Shakira becomes subject of study at university | Entertainment

The end of the relationship between Piqué and Shakira continues to yield. This time, however, the whole imbroglio between them was analyzed from a more “technical” point of view. This is because, according to the Spanish press, their divorce, the song she made and which was understood as a hint to her ex, among other things related to the couple, were the basis for an academic study.

BRL 54.2 million: see photos of the mansion that Shakira is trying to sell in Miami

The Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) organized this Thursday a study day to analyze the case from the point of view of Law, focusing on issues related to image and honor and an approach to International Law, being some of the perspectives analyzed .

The event, which took place at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Cuenca, was called “Legal implications of the case of Shakira and Piqué regarding session 53 BZRP”.

Although it may have been painful for Shakira, the end of her marriage to Piquet yielded at least a few good millions for the Colombian. This is what guarantees a study published by the Spanish website Sport. According to the publication, only with the three songs that she released since she broke up with her husband — “Te Felicito”, “Monotonía” and “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” —, Shakira pocketed around 21 million euros (about of BRL 116 million).

1 of 8 Mansion is located on North Bay Road, a favorite area of ​​the famous in Miami — Photo: Reproduction 2 of 8 Home decor is minimalist and white prevails, inside and out — Photo: Reproduction 3 of 8 Mansion has 750 square meters of built area — Photo: Reproduction 4 of 8 A guest room — Photo: Reproduction 5 of 8 House was acquired by Shakira and Piqué in 2001 — Photo: Reproduction 6 of 8 The main bedroom of the house — Photo: Reproduction 7 of 8 One of the bathrooms in the residence — Photo: Reproduction 8 of 8 The couple tried to sell the property in 2018, but failed – Photo: Reproduction Colombian singer moved with her children from Barcelona to the United States

According to the study, Spotify pays 0.037 cents for each play of a song, while YouTube pays 0.0069 cents per play. Together, the three tracks have already accumulated 1.1 billion plays on each of the platforms.

Shakira told the program of the Mexican channel Las Estrellas that life is rewarding her, in some way, for the end of the dream she lived of having children with “father and mother under the same roof”.

— I’m in the center, I think I also bought the story that a woman needs a man to complete herself and have a family, I also lived that dream that children have a father and mother under the same roof. Not all dreams come true in life, but life looks for a way to compensate you, and it has done that with me more than with my children – says the Colombian.