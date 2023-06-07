Hoogmolenbrug resembles an alpine meadow: banks of flowers make the crossing a party (Dürne)

The colorful poppies, St. John’s wort, cuckoo flowers, yellow irises, wild gours and daisies that accompany you on your journey across the canal will put even the most temperamental traveler in a good mood. Thirty other shrub species of plants complete the holiday picture. Luk Lemmens (N-VA), the province’s deputy who, along with several fellow party mayors, is trying to reinvigorate the sparse greenery on the city’s northeastern outskirts, looks on with a broad smile at the lush blooming streets Are .

But this trend is not only an improvement for man. The Albert Canal is an impassable barrier for many animals. Even good swimmers like otters drown there.

This eco-strip along Hoogmolenbrugg now links parks, nature and forest areas to the north and south of the canal. The design is designed to ensure that not only small animals such as hedgehogs and foxes, but also roe deer and even badgers can safely cross the Albert Canal, although no live animals have yet Not seen. They plan to install wildlife cameras so that the first adventurers don’t miss them.

Mayor Maarten de Wester admires the winding and pure brambeek that runs through the area. , © Koen Fasir

The EcoStrip was constructed late last year. She has grown well in the last spring months. The plantings are ‘naturally’ supplemented with plant and flower seeds that have been blown in by the wind. Bees and butterflies also make crossings through the eco strip from Shoten to Wijnigem and Dürn.

On both sides, the eco-strip ‘lands’ in the natural environment. On the Shoten side is a pool surrounded by reeds, hidden among the high slopes. The curvaceous Brambeak now swells beyond recognition, and the specially designed subterranean Bat Company has already won an architecture award. There are also shutters to carefully and safely guide the badger through the eco strip to the city green.

Towards Wijnegem and Deurne, the eco strip adjoins a field with willows and some ditches. Through echo tunnels beneath the entrances and exits, the two zones connect to the open space at the rear.

Ecoduct lighting on Merksemsebaan

Meanwhile, Luc Lemmens and his eco-conscious N-VA mayor are already looking south through their Green Cross. “We have completed the first series of designs for a new bicycle bridge and the narrow ecoduct on the Merksemseebahn, and an ecotunnel under Dürnsteinweg a little further. This required a great deal of creativity from the designers because the heavily built-up area There is little or no space left,” says the deputy.

A ‘standard ecological product’ about 40 meters wide is now impossible at this location. Groen Kruis partners imagine a 15-metre-wide version for Merksemsebaan. As a member of the Flemish Parliament, Mayor Maarten de Weester (N-VA) of Schotten has for many years championed a safer crossing for cyclists on the N120, allowing ‘leisure travel’ by bicycle downstream. ends abruptly. For real connoisseurs of Hoogmolenbrug, it is possible to combine a narrow aqueduct with a bicycle bridge.

the new age

“We are looking mainly in the direction of Flanders to realize this. The first estimates speak of an investment of 1.5 million euros. This is Governor Cathy Burks’ project to improve the quality of life in the area,” De Weester says.

The construction of ecotunnel does not seem so obvious either. To be able to place these properly, the road surface of Dürnsteinweg had to be partially raised. With these designs in hand, Groen Kruis is now looking everywhere for the necessary resources.

Together, these people realized the ecoduct over the integrated Albert Canal in Hoogmolenbrug: Koen Ansiax (Open Weald) and Chris Danckaerts (De Vlaams Waterweg), Luc Lemmens (N-VA province of Antwerp), and mayor Leanne Wouters (N )-va Wijnagem) and Maarten de Wester (en-va-shoten). , © Koen Fasir

It looks like Badger Hatch. , © Koen Fasir

