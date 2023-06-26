Hooray! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker…

Just a week after Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker announced that they are expecting their first child, they are also announcing the gender. They do so with a video on Instagram where – of course – Travis himself provides the drum roll.

In the video, Kourtney can be seen sitting on Travis’ lap behind a drum kit. Travis plays drums as the couple gaze at each other and kiss passionately. Behind the two, blue confetti flutters in the air: they have a son!

magical things

Kourtney and Travis have been together since 2020, after years of friendship. The two have always been open about their desire to have children and have shared a lot about their IVF journey in recent years.

entertainment tonight Let us tell you that Kardashian is very happy about her pregnancy. Their source says: “Kourtney and Travis are over the moon. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things that could have happened to them and an absolute miracle. They are so excited and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and grow and expand their families.

third son

For Kourtney, this will be their third son. She already has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick, two of whom are boys: Mason (13) and Ren (8). She and Scott also have a daughter, Penelope (10). travis He already has an older son, Landon, 19, a daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Source: Instagram