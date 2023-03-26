HooXi talks about CS2 and asks Valve to make a major change

counter strike 2 (CS2) is already the videogame coveted by all lovers of shooter. The launch of the beta and Valve’s updates have made the desire to see the game released imminent. The new edition of Counter-Strike presents important changes in relation to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), a fact that has obviously generated different opinions in the community. He in-game leader from G2 Esports, Rasmus Nielsen”hooxi“, has called for a change to ‘one of the fundamental parts’ of CS.

HooXi has expressed his opinion on CS2 via a TwitLonger and has publicly asked Valve to change the interaction of HE Grenades with smokes.. A clip of Jordan Gilbert”nothing«, former player of Counter-Strike from Cloud9, has shown many players how visibility gaps can be generated through smoke. In the n0thing sequence, he throws a smoke and then an HE grenade to get three kills, generating a completely different mechanic to what now exists in CS:GO.

«I like the idea of ​​​​shooting the smoke and that it is more revealing for whoever initiates the fight. I think it’s good and a fair replacement to removing the fumes one way and the bug HE, where you could see genet’s ‘shadows’ through the smoke when you weren’t supposed to,” the G2 Esports IGL has started. «But the new HE mechanic of making smoke disappear for literally 3-4 seconds is too much. It changes the way CS is played forever and you need to be very careful when modifying one of the fundamental parts“, HooXi has assured.

see more

Use HE grenade + smoke trick in CS2 ✅ pic.twitter.com/6ZIMx20YQk — Jordan Gilbert (@n0thing) March 22, 2023

The utility is the only ‘but’ of CS2

HooXi really only has one feedback Critical in the utility section. In all other aspects the in-game leader of G2 Esports believes that Counter-Strike 2 is a very complete game compared to CS:GO. The Dane wanted to highlight especially the sounds, where he considers that Valve has made a great improvement. «You will be able to do some fun mind games like drop the bomb or other things to troll to your opponent. I’m sure people will be creative! In general, super good job from Valve in the sound part. It’s very satisfying to land a headshot not just with the Deagle, but with any weapon,” he said.

You can follow all the news in our section Counter-Strike.