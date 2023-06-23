Horizon Forbidden West’s latest patch pays tribute to Lance Reddick

It’s not uncommon for nods from people who are no longer in the world of video games. It’s a fun way to remember their contribution to the development of the game or their passion for the franchise. We can find examples of this in World of Warcraft, Fallout, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom (where saturu iwata awarded a special place, Mount Satoli), and now we also have a new case in the Guerrilla’s Horizon franchise.

A recent patch for Horizon Forbidden West included a small tribute in the form of an actor memorial. lance reddick (Fringe, John Wick), playing silence Played in both Horizon Games. Reddick died of an illness in March and many players fear that his character (one of the most important and complex in Aloy’s adventure) will be replaced or even disappear from the expected third installment, which Guerrilla has long anticipated. Rejected.

Somehow, Raddick will still be present in the Forbidden West sequel, but for now, if you want to pay your respects, you can now visit his in-game memorial. If you have the Burning Shores expansion passed. Reddick is now resting at Burning Shores, and thanks to user dolemitdawicz, we now know where to go.