Horror film ‘Scream VI’ can finally stream on this date

Ghostface was back on the silver screen earlier this year. The killer in the white mask targeted the survivors of the previous film, so they had to fear for their lives. It instantly became one of the hottest horror movies of the year and soon you’ll be able to stream it. Scream VI coming this summer sky showtime,

Old and new faces in ‘Scream VI’

every horror fan knows the Scream Franchises do. In 1996 we were first introduced to Ghostface and now we are already on the sixth part. Once again he has started killing and we have to find out who is the culprit. the audience is back crazy enthusiasm about this latest film and awarded it with an audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Scream VI We leave behind the quiet town of Woodsboro and find ourselves in bustling metropolis of new york, here’s what’s left of the last one the Scream film (from 2022), including Wednesday star jenna ortega and in the heights Actress Melissa Barrera built a new life. but, as always the Scream, another terrifying killer emerges. Now the question is, is it easy to survive in a big city? Or does Ghostface have more options here? Not only the stars of the previous part return, others also the ScreamFamiliar reappears. Courteney Cox returns as Gail Weathers and Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed.

‘Scream VI’ is coming to Skyshowtime in August

Curious about the film, but were you unfortunate enough to miss it at the cinema? Luckily, it will soon be possible to stream it at no extra cost. Previously, TVOD streaming service Pathé Theseus already added it to the category, but you’ll need to rent or buy it. But Friday, August 25 Free streaming is possible and Skyshowtime will add it to the library.

This isn’t the only big movie coming to the streaming service this summer. stand like this babylon , knock in the cabin And M3GAN On 6 July, 19 August and 23 August.

Know more about the film

Following the latest Ghostface murders, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and begin a new chapter. In Scream VI Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmine Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gail Weathers) for their roles. Let’s return to the successful franchise. Also with Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Topic Scream VI Year 2023 Kind movie Duration 2 hours 3 minutes Language English Social class thriller, horror director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett mold Melissa Barrera, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Tony Revoler, Josh Segara, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Liana Liberato, Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, Devin Nekoda, Samara Weaving

