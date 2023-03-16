Horror series inspired by the “Beyoncé case” marks the debut of Billie Eilish as an actress

It is undeniable that Donald Glover has a mesmerizing creative power. Mind behind the concept and execution of the clip”This is America“, which can practically be configured as a cinematic critique of current racial and ethnic conflicts, the director has a new project about to reach the Prime Video catalogue.



Photo: Reproduction / Disclosure / Prime Video / I love cinema

Alongside the star, whose musical nickname is Childish Gambino, Atlanta and Watchmen producer Janine Nabers is also in charge of the Swarm series. Together they created a seductive, mesmerizing narrative full of shocking twists, as some vehicles that were able to watch some episodes during the Festival SXSW.

The narrative stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. According to some indications, the young woman must become more and more obsessed with this pop music star who resembles Beyoncé. The plot should even play with references to the artist, such as the conceptual insertion of bees, which represent the fandom from the artist.

According to reviews from the international press, “Swarm is a journey worth taking”, as the Variety. The outlet continues: “Despite taking so much inspiration from Beyonce, it never pokes or satirizes her. In fact, it’s as reverent of its messianic pop goddess as Dre is, and will make for a fun watch for even the most squeamish. beyhives. It serves as a comforting reminder that no matter how crazy or ‘drunk in love’ you are in love with your favorite celebrity, there’s always someone crazier and drunker.”

Another factor that can excite the public aware of the movements in the contemporary pop scene – and is also eagerly awaiting the first day of Lollapalooza 2023, is the presence of Billie Eilish in the plot. The series is expected to mark her debut as an actress.

Despite her participation still being kept as a mystery in the plot, Variety had dedicated a paragraph of her review to describe the character of the artist, Eva. It is about “a frightening doyenne of a female cult inspired by the NXIVM (sexual cult that branded women with iron)”. However, probably due to the embargo of specific information from the production, the excerpt was removed from the text.

Even so, the voice of Happier Than Ever has been nodding towards the Prime Video project, including commenting on tweets from the platform and even attending the Swarm premiere.

The Hollywood Reporter reminds us that there are episodes “that are disturbing and shockingly violent and others that are ridiculously funny (and perhaps even shockingly violent).” The portal says that Swarm has the perfect recipe for a Twilight Zone story, with an “almost hallucinatory plot and a sound design punctuated in moments of high intensity by the underlying titular hum”.

All seven episodes of the series should arrive in the Prime Video catalog on March 17th, next Friday, but as it has done in a customary way in other releases, it is possible that the complete season will emerge on streaming the night before, at 9 pm.