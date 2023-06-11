Hospital cafeteria and shop closed due to bankruptcy (wet)

Both the cafeteria and the shop in the entrance hall of Geel Hospital are closed since Wednesday. The director of a company in Antwerp has been declared bankrupt by the company court.

The Antwerp Commercial Court declared public limited company Hepa Antwerp bankrupt on Tuesday. Hepa specialized in so-called cafeteria catering, whereby the company was responsible for operating hospital cafeterias, among other things, in a whole chain of Antwerp hospitals. But also of Hospital Geel, like the adjacent shop with magazines, flowers and gifts in the entrance hall of JB Stassenstraat. The news of bankruptcy came as a sudden blow to Kempen Hospital.

“The decision was made against our will and was also a big surprise for us,” it seems. “The result is that the cafeteria and the shop are closed from Wednesday. Bankruptcy has no effect on our hospitalized patients. Hospital Jeel has its own kitchen for the patients. Thus the food distribution to the patients proceeded as usual. The facilities for the employees in the staff cafeteria will also be fully operational. Both operate completely independently of Hepa NV’s operations.”

Repairs

A few weeks ago, the cafeteria workers were already worried about the future, as Hospital Zeil wants to completely renovate the entrance hall during the summer months. During that operation, the catering facility would have to be temporarily closed anyway, but the concern was whether the hospital would later reopen it in the same form. The management considered several alternative options and now says it was planning to switch to another operator anyway.

Hospital Geel seeks a solution as soon as possible, especially for the interim period. “We’re seeing if we can start the planned renovation work on the entrance hall first,” it seems. “We also try to provide alternative facilities in the entrance hall through vending machines. We are also trying to find a new operator for the shop.