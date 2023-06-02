Hospital series with Koen de Bau renewed due to huge success, but the first episode has not been revealed to us yet

While the first season has yet to air in Flanders, the Dutch have already decided there will be a sequel to the hospital drama day night In which Flemish actor Koen de Bau also plays a major role.

The series is a co-production between VRT and AVROTROS. The series is an adaptation of the Danish format, but incorporates original sets installed in Vilvoorde the previous year. The broadcast of the first season has recently been completed in the Netherlands. The episodes reached over 1 million viewers each week, but more importantly, the reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

The series tells the story of chief midwife Ella, her team and the patients of the hospital’s maternity ward. But despite the high-tech facilities, the team is under constant pressure and tension. This is due, among other things, to poor working conditions and an acute shortage of personnel. Koen de Bau plays one of the doctors.

In the first season, the stories took place in a maternity ward; for the sequel, a different wing of the fictional hospital was chosen. It follows the original Danish scenarios. They are edited by Dutch actress Kim van Kooten, who also plays one of the lead roles. VRT has not yet informed about the telecast date of the series.

