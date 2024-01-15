Hostage release, deaths, news and more

After US President Joe Biden expressed optimism about reaching a ceasefire deal with hostages in Gaza this weekend, officials from Israel, Hamas and Qatar have distanced themselves from his comments.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari said on Tuesday, without giving further details, that while the meetings were taking place, there were disagreements over “the numbers, proportions and movement of forces”. He is probably referring to the number of hostages released and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that Hamas has backed away from some key demands in talks to reach an agreement and stop fighting in Gaza, bringing the negotiating parties closer to an initial agreement that could stop the fighting. and can free a group of Israeli hostages. According to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Reuters and Al Jazeera reported that Hamas was reviewing a draft proposal for an initial ceasefire that would last about six weeks, during which 40 Israeli hostages would be exchanged in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners.

An Israeli official confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that about 40 hostages are expected to be freed in the initial phase of the deal and that Israel is pushing for female soldiers to be included in the group.

What a cease-fire might look like: Teams from the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar met in Paris on Friday and in Qatar on Monday.

People involved in the discussions said an agreement would likely be implemented in several phases. Once an initial agreement is reached, a ceasefire lasting up to six weeks could be reached, in which a group of Israeli hostages, including women, children, the elderly and the sick, could be released in exchange for a small number of Palestinian prisoners. The demand that Hamas had made initially.

During the ceasefire, there will be negotiations on more sensitive issues, such as the release of male Israeli soldiers held hostage, Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences, the withdrawal of IDF forces and a so-called “permanent end to the war” in the morning after the problems.