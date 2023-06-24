Hot air balloon 3-build wood frame construction makes its first flight: “Still a good way to be visible to many”

At 5 a.m. on Saturday mornings, gatherings were held in a meadow behind 3bouw’s show houses along the Olensweg in Westerlo. “It’s pretty exciting because now we’re seeing our balloon in real life for the first time,” explains Jeff Imants. “And this is somewhat different from the video of the test flight. We’re convinced that a hot air balloon is still a great way to be visible to many people, including potential customers. We’re already into korfball and basketball and support organizers of local events, but we were looking for something extra.

Rino, one of 3bouw’s employees, is part of the Rabbits ballooning team’s ground crew in his spare time. He brought the parties together. Rabbits Ballooning has made not only a new balloon, but also a brand new trailer carrying the basket, burner, and everything. “The intention is that we will regularly sail balloons with business relationships or employees,” says Paul Wayans. “The balloon team will definitely organize private trips as well. Then we have propaganda.

3bouw has been in wood skeleton construction for almost 18 years. The company builds about 65 houses per year, mainly in the province of Antwerp. The company specializes in energy-neutral manufacturing and employs approximately 35 people for this purpose.