Hot Rihanna on Instagram, she shows off her body in fuchsia pink lingerie and garter belt

Rihanna was present for the Yellow Pieces concert

Singer was seen in very sexy photos

She showed herself in a stunning low-cut black dress

This Saturday, January 27, the Yellow Pieces concert was held on France 2 and was watched by almost 2 million viewers. And for good reason: the event, hosted by Brigitte Macron and Didier Deschamps, brought together legendary artists such as Pharrell Williams, Blackpink, Maroon 5, Stray Kids and A$AP Rocky. And his beloved, Rihanna was in the room! On Instagram, NRJ Radio broadcast a video in which we can see beautiful Singer backstage. Wearing a stunning black dress with a deep neck, from the house of Yves Saint-Laurent, the 35-year-old artist looked breathtaking.

And as Valentine’s Day approaches, for many people it’s an opportunity to strip down and remove all barriers. fans of Sexy Lingerie They will inevitably find their happiness among the pieces of the new Savage x Fenty lingerie collection Partially revealed on the brand’s Instagram account,

This Wednesday, January 10, the star took to Instagram to reveal a preview of the collection Vday, specially designed for the celebration of lovers, from her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. For this new collection, Riri decided to She will be posing as a model For his very sexy new creations. While this isn’t the first time the 35-year-old singer has appeared in underwear from her collection, these are the latest promotional images especially hot,

Rihanna captivates the web by appearing in underwear

This is in a series of photographs published directly on the brand’s account savage x fenty, that Rihanna looks very sexy in a fuchsia pink lingerie set consisting of a half-cup bra and matching panties. Underwear which the singer decided to combine with a garter belt, stockings and heeled mules in the same candy pink color.

The extremely radiant Rihanna has it all in her creations A sexy barbie in this pink outfit Which amazingly highlights her banging body and her fabulous curves.

Proud of her body, and she’s right, the singer of the famous song “diamondsIn one of the photos she does not hesitate to expose her round buttocks. Whose network has a lot for his fans. With promotions like this, the collection savage x fenty valentines day It is likely to sell well.

New projects are coming up for the singer

But this new line of underwear isn’t the multi-talented singer’s only project. Apparently, Rihanna has more than one trick up her sleeve. The businesswoman has also just made A lip balm with ASAP Rocky For your famous cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

In addition to this beauty project, which Fenty Beauty fans will definitely love, Rihanna has also designed new ultra-trendy sneakers for PUMA. puma fenty creeper fattywhich are likely to experience real popularity due to their design extraordinary and creative, On a musical level, regarding a new album, it seems that fans of the famous singer will have to wait a little longer…