Hot Screen 06/27/2022 – Love, Simon

Hot Screen – Photo: Disclosure
On Tela Quente this Monday, the 27/06th, Globo will show the film With Love, Simon (2018), which has a total original duration of 1h50.
Check out the synopsis: Simon is a young student who keeps his homosexuality a secret. When he discovers that a student at the school codenamed Blue is in the same predicament, they start texting each other. Everything goes well until the emails are discovered by student Martin, who starts blackmailing Simon.
More information about the Hot Screen film
Original Title: Love, Simon
Cast: Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Nick Robinson, Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Katherine Langford
Voice actors: Alexandre Moreno;Charles Emmanuel;Jennifer Gouveia;Priscila Amorim;Yan Gesteira;Yuri Tupper
Directed by: Greg Berlanti
Nationality: American
Genre: Movie
Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years old
Box office: 66.32 million dollars
SEE TOO
Trailer:
Tela Quente airs right after another chapter of the telenovela Pantanal, starting at 10:35 pm (Brasília time), on Globo’s screen.
TAGS:
RELATED NEWS
MORE NEWS