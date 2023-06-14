Hottest Headliner in Pinkpop History

share







This weekend it’s time again for the oldest multi-day festival in the Netherlands, Pinkpop. There were quite a few sound names on the stage of the festival. But which artists were the most talked about? We list them for you.

The Rolling Stones (2014)

In 2014, the whole Netherlands will be turned upside down. The Rolling Stones Are Coming to Landgraf! The dream headliner from former Pinkpop director Jan Smets. It was also reportedly the most expensive headliner ever booked by the festival. Pinkpop also created a catwalk that only Mick Jagger could dance on. Overall, definitely a memorable headliner. This edition of the festival has previously been voted the best Pinkpop line-up ever.

Justin Bieber (2017)

This announcement shook Pinkpop to its foundation. Justin Bieber at Limburg Festival. Pink pop purists stood on benches and wore shirts printed with ‘Justin Bieber is Kut’. In addition, it was also the first time that the headliner was not the last act on the main stage. Because Bieber attracts a younger audience, he took the stage a little earlier in the evening.

Pearl Jam (1992)

Not only was Eddie Vedder on stage wearing a Tivoli shirt, but he also jumped off a camera crane. an action he referenced back in 2018 during a performance. Because of these antics, this memorable Pearl Jam show definitely shouldn’t be missing from this list.

Photo: Scott Penner

Rage Against the Machine (1994)

Rage Against The Machine was also on Pinkpop a year ago, where ‘Killing in the Name’ was already a big hit. But this year Tom Morello and his teammates took it a step further. KNMI also recorded a slight earthquake at Landgraf during this show.

Fleetwood Mac (2019)

Pinkpop turns 50 this year and it definitely had to be celebrated. The festival was delighted to have Fleetwood Mac’s Heroes on the line-up. A special booking, as the group was otherwise alone in the Werchter boutique. With gigahts like ‘Everywhere’, ‘Dreams’ and ‘You Can Go Your Own Way’ blazing across the meadow, it turned out to be a spectacular anniversary party.

Photo: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen (2009)

Boss at a celebration? This has not happened often. But in 2009 she’s actually on Pinkpop. Hence this is the 40th edition of the event. Bruce Springsteen is having such a good time at this birthday party that he’ll be back again in 2012.

P! NK (2023)

It will finally happen in 2023. Pinkpop features a female solo artist as the headliner. Punk has the honor of closing the first day of the festival. She’s already proven she can put on a headliner-worthy show at Rock Werchter and Sziget, among others.

We probably forgot some headliners and this list. Are there any artists who should be included here anyway? Then be sure to visit our Festival Forum and join the list!