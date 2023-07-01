Hours before she was admitted to the hospital, Madonna was still in the studio with Katy Perry, the singer still too sick to get out of bed. celebrities

celebritiesIt will take some time for Madonna to get back to her old self. The 64-year-old singer, who has been released from the hospital, will still be so sick that it will not be possible for him to get out of bed. This is what the American entertainment website ‘TMZ’ writes. The world star, who has stopped her tour due to her bacterial infection, also has to vomit every now and then.

A source also told the American ‘TMZ’ that Madonna is currently unable to start her world tour. “She’s still very sick,” the insider questioned. “The infection is still taking a big toll on his body.” Luckily, the American singer can count on the support of her family during this difficult period. His 26-year-old daughter Lourdes used to stay with him all the time. Madonna’s two sons, Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, may also have visited their mother.

Meanwhile, it was also learned that Madonna was busy working in the recording studio just before she was admitted to the hospital. According to a source, the singer was recording a new song with Katy Perry, best known for her hits “Firework” and “Teenage Dream.” The insider also claims that Madonna wanted to celebrate her 40th anniversary in music with Katy. Apart from this, ‘The Sun’ writes that Madonna has been a huge fan of Katy Perry for years. The duo may also be planning on releasing new music for a while. However, due to “circumstances” this has not happened yet.

The news of Madonna postponing her world tour was announced on 28 June. Manager Guy Oseary at the time said, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna contracted a serious bacterial infection that required her to remain in intensive care for several days.” On June 29, the world star was again allowed to leave the hospital. Madonna was taken in a private ambulance to her New York apartment. Based on the information received from the pop star’s crew, ‘CNN’ wrote this. “The greatest danger has passed,” it seemed then.

Madonna was rehearsing for her ‘Celebration Tour’. The concert series was scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. Madonna will also return to Antwerp’s Sportpaleis with shows on October 21 and 22, 2023. It is not yet known whether those exhibits are in danger.

