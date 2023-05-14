House Flipper PC Game Full Version Free Download 2020

explanation:

First, House Flipper provides a unique opportunity to become a one-man reform team. It also buys, repairs and improves ruined houses or on the other hand gives them a second life and sells them for a profit. You have a set of tools and pieces at your disposal.

System Requirements:

Requires a processor and 64-bit.

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Core i3 3.20GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 955 3.2GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 / AMD R7-260X

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 4 GB of available space

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.