Houston and NY Yankees compete for 100 mph pitcher

Houston Astros And new York Yankees Showed interest in one of the best closers of today free agency, Although both teams are close to each other, they are still trying to add another piece to the bullpen. Astros rely ryan pressley And with the New Yorkers Clay Homes,

Both teams are coming from completely different seasons. houston Won the American League West Division again. Then in the postseason they reached the Championship Series for the seventh consecutive time. for your part new York Yankees He was ruled out of the postseason. They dominated the Eastern Division Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays And toronto blue jays,

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are getting closer

This Thursday morning, January 11, MLB Network reporter John MorosiReported that both teams are seeking the services of free agents Jordan Hicks, Apart from this, other groups also showed interest.

“Free Agent Reliever Jordan Hicks you are interested in Astros And YankeesAmong other teams, as we discussed mlb network Some time ago.”

Jordan Hicks He is one of the premier free relievers. with the signature of craig kimbrell By baltimore orioleswas next to the right josh haider As the best option.

The 27-year-old pitcher was born at exactly the same time houston Goes over 100 mph with ease. Already in 2018 he dazzled when he reached a 105 MPH pitch. Additionally, year after year he ranks among the fastest pitchers of the campaign.

He attended in 2023 St. Louis Cardinals And toronto blue jays, Overall he pitched in 65 games in which he pitched 65.2 innings. They won three, lost nine and drew 12. He had a 3.29 ERA with 81 strikeouts.

that’s how it is. Jordan Hicks There is a market between Houston Astros And new York Yankees,