Houston Astros acquire a piece from Los Angeles Angels for 2024

Although there are less than 15 days left until spring training starts major League Baseball, organizations continue to move forward in the market. Got a chance to know about the changes made on this occasion Houston Astros With a division rival.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, through the official account of the team on the X social network, He announced a transaction with the Los Angeles Angels., It is noteworthy that both teams intend to be competitive for the upcoming crop.

Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels make significant changes for MLB 2024

constellation He took over the services of the young man tray cabbage Which had its premiere in a big tent during the last harvest. Instead, he sent his right-hand man carlos espinosa Towards Angelenos.

It is necessary to mention that this type of movement is not surprising, but it increases the guarantee of having situational players for the development of the competition. for its part, tray cabbage He will look to earn a spot with his new franchise starting in the spring.

North American first basemanHe got a call from MLB in October 2023 Los Angeles Angels, He appeared with the team for over 20 games and was consistent with the talent he registered in the Minors. However, on January 27 this year, he was laid off by his former organization.

In the 22 games he was with the Californians, he had 55 at-bats, 11 hits, three doubles and hit one home run. Furthermore, he stepped on the cash register five times and managed to score seven runs. He finished the season with an average of .208, an on-base percentage of .232, and a slugging percentage of .321.

It is noteworthy that this new acquisition Houston Astros Will provide ample assistance whenever needed. Likewise, one of the most outstanding Cuban players of recent campaigns is ahead of him, Jose Abreu.

After falling behind in MLB 2023, Houston Astros Will attempt to confirm the divisional pennant and opt for another championship. In this respect, its base of experienced players will play a fundamental role in achieving success.